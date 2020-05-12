Distributed Control System Market : Future Demand, Market Analysis & Outlook to 2028

Distributed Control System

Currently, usage of communication protocols and smart devices enables the prominence of distributed control systems (DCS) in complex industrial processes. Distributed control system is a customized system that consists of separate controllers dedicated to each machine or a particular group of machines. It is an automated system that controls different process elements, distributed over an industrial plant. The local controllers in different sections of an industrial plant communicate with each other, and the overall system, via a high speed network. These local controllers are micro processing units that acquire data and carry out the control functions in a distributed control system. Different communication protocols, such as Modbus, Arc Net, HART and Profibus, are used for the purpose of communication establishment among these controllers.

Distributed Control System Market: Drivers & Challenges

The reliability of a distributed control system generates significant demand in large industries. Also, the rising requirement of personnel and process safety results in increasing integration of distributed control systems. Innovations, such as installation of local temperature monitors and controllers for early detection of internal issues, makes the distributed control system safer and increases its demand. These are some factors driving the global market for distributed control system. Also, company development and increase in revenue generation is estimated to enable growth in the global distributed control system market. Qualities, such as automation of manufacturing processes and distribution of control functions drive the growth of the distributed control system market. Moreover, in case any part of the distributed control system fails, the industrial plant can continue to operate, as the control tasks are distributed among various local process controllers. Such factors are expected to propel the global distributed system market to greater heights.

However, high power consumption and expensive installation, maintenance and operational services are expected to challenge the growth of the global distributed control system market. Distributed control systems are designed on the basis of their industrial applications. This customization requires a lot of planning and it is time consuming and hence, challenges the growth of the global distributed control system market.

Distributed Control System Market: Segmentation

Distributed control systems find applications in the following industries:

By industry,

Chemical

Oil and gas

Food and beverage

Power

Automotive

Waste and water management

Others

On the basis of DCS architecture, the global distributed control system market can be segmented into the following,

Engineering workstation

Operating station

Process control unit

Smart devices

Communication system

On the basis of application, the global distributed control system market can be segmented as follows,

Batch oriented industrial processes

Continuous industrial processes

Continuous industrial processes are expected to generate the highest market value, during the forecast period. However, such applications of distributed control systems require expensive maintenance services.

On the basis of component, the global distributed control system market can be segmented into the following,

Solutions DCS Software DCS Hardware

Services Installation services Operational services Maintenance services



Distributed Control System Market: Regional Outlook

Governments and industrialists in North America are making huge investments to procure efficient distributed control systems. Moreover, the industry personnel safety standards set by the government, compels industries to integrate distributed control systems. These factors have enabled North America to register the highest market share. However, with increasing number of industries in Asia Pacific economies, such as India and China, together with safety standards established by the governments, the region is expected to register the highest growth in the distributed control system market, by the end of the forecast period.

Distributed Control System Market: Key Players

Few of the major players operating in the Global Distributed control system market include, Honeywell International Inc.; ABB; Siemens AG; General Electric; Schneider Electric; Hitachi Ltd.; Yokogawa Electric Corporation; Emerson Electric; Rockwell Corporation; Toshiba; Azbil; and Metso, among others.