Distributed Antenna System Market Strategies Implemented by the Leading Vendors to Increase Growth Opportunities 2022

Global Distributed Antenna Market

The Global Distributed Antenna Market is expected to register a stellar CAGR of 8.06% during the forecast period. The global distributed antenna market is estimated to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period owing to the augmentation of demand for sustainable network connectivity. A distributed antenna system refers to a signal booster which is used indoor as well as outdoor to strengthen the signal receptors of the mobile operators and remove inactive spots. Also, the rapid penetration of the internet and the proliferated adoption of smartphones and tablets are also projected to contribute substantially to the growth of the global distributed antenna market.

Moreover, other factors fueling the growth of the distributed antenna market include the rising demand for steady connectivity and the emergence of the next-generation wireless market. Alternatively, the high installation costs of distributed antenna system, coupled with the lack of infrastructure in many economies are said to hinder the market growth for distributed antenna systems.

Distributed Antenna Market Key Players

The global distributed antenna market report published by MRFR has profiling of many notable market players including Cobham Wireless (UK), Corning, Inc. (US), CommScope, Inc. (US), Boingo Wireless, Inc. (US), Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd. (Hong Kong), SOLiD, INC. (South Korea), ATEK Communications, Inc. (US), AT&T (US), KTS, Inc. (US), and Verizon (US).

Distributed Antenna Industry News

April 2019: Boingo Wireless announced its successful deployment of Wi-Fi 6 @ John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California. Boingo Wireless is a leading provider of distributed antenna systems (DAS), small cells, and wi-fi serving consumers, advertisers, as well as carriers across the globe.

Distributed Antenna Market Segmentation

The global distributed antenna market is segmented on the basis of coverage, technology, end-users, and region. Based on technology, the global distributed antenna market is segmented into carrier wi-fi, self-organized network (SON), and small cell. Based on coverage, the global market for distributed antenna systems is segmented into indoor and outdoor. By end-users, the global market is segmented into industrial, transportation, healthcare and public avenue.

Detailed Regional Analysis

North America is expected to be the frontrunner in the global distributed antenna market owing to the growing demand for smartphones and the emergence of the internet of things (IoT) technology. Further, the presence of some of the noteworthy market players in the region is bound to provide a competitive advantage to the US and Canada. Also, the fast-developing IT industry in these countries is estimated to drive the distributed antenna market in North America during 2015-2022.

Asia Pacific is projected to emerge as a significant market for distributed antenna systems. The rapidly upscaling healthcare sector in countries like India and China are major market drivers leading to robust market growth in Asia Pacific. The players located in China and Japan are seen investing heftily in the development of efficient technologies, resulting in the substantiation of the APAC market. At the same time, the global distributed antenna market is witnessing stellar growth due to a rapid surge in the deployment of 4G/LTE connections throughout the region. Europe is anticipated to garner steady growth during the forecast period for the distributed antenna systems owing to the growing telecommunication and healthcare sectors leading to proliferated adoption of distributed antenna systems.

Distributed Antenna Market Competitive Analysis

The global distributed antenna market boasts a presence of several international as well as regional vendors, exhibiting high competitiveness. Well-established players in the market are adopting many organic and inorganic strategies such as collaboration, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, technology launches, along with expansion to gain a competitive advantage over industry peers. Industry players in the global distributed antenna market are striving to provide combined open source and industry-leading solutions, whether the deployment of the same is on-cloud or on-premise.

