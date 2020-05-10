Distributed Antenna System Market (Das) to Rise Beyond 10.9% CAGR to 2023

Download Brochure of Distributed Antenna System (Das) Market spread across 162 Pages, Profiling 20 Companies and Supported with 68 Tables and 58 Figures is now available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=430221 .

The companies profiled in Distributed Antenna System (Das) market report are Comm Scope (US), Corning (US), Cobham Wireless (UK), Comba Telecom Systems (Hong Kong), SOLiD (South Korea), American Tower (US), AT&T (US), Boingo Wireless (US), Dali Wireless (US), Zinwave (US), Whoop Wireless (US), Bird Technologies (US), HUBER+SUHNER (Switzerland), BTI Wireless (US), JMA Wireless (US), Westell Technologies (US), Advanced RF Technologies (US), Galtronics (Canada), Connectivity Wireless (US), and Betacom (US).

Distributed Antenna System Market (Das) is Overview, Trends and Forecast till 2023 report added on ReportsnReports.com. The global distributed antenna system market is estimated to be worth USD 8.21 billion by 2018 and is projected to reach USD 13.74 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period.

Target Audience:

Telecommunication companies

Small cell solution providers

Distributed antenna system vendors

Mobile network operators

Tower companies

Architecture and engineering firms

Third-party distributed antenna system integrators

Cable contractors

In-building solution providers

Research organizations and consulting companies

Distributed antenna system-related associations, organizations, forums, and alliances

The growth of this market is attributed to the increasing mobile data traffic, proliferation of connected devices due to the Internet of Things (IoT), rising need for spectrum efficiency, and growing consumer demand for extended network coverage and uninterrupted connectivity. However, complexities involved in the installation of distributed antenna systems will be a challenge for the market growth in future. The growing requirement of public safety connectivity and increase in commercial space across the ASEAN regions are the major growth opportunities for the market.

“Market for outdoor distributed antenna systems to grow at higher CAGR during forecast period”

The distributed antenna system market for outdoor coverage is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The market of outdoor distributed antenna system (oDAS) would be driven by the increase in automation as well as the adoption of wireless connectivity technologies in the automotive, transportation, and industrial sectors. In addition to boosting the network capacity, oDAS are also deployed to gain coverage in areas such as tunnels, bridges, and hilly terrains, which are difficult to reach for the base station towers.

“Distributed antenna system market in APAC to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period”

This report covers the distributed antenna system market segmented on the basis of region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW). North America held the largest share of the distributed antenna system in 2017. The increasing number of internet subscribers, expanding mobile data traffic, and growing government emphasis on the enhancement of telecommunications infrastructure to meet the users’ demand for seamless connectivity would drive the distributed antenna system market to a great extent in the region. The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023 owing to the increasing number of devices connected with the advanced technologies such as IoT and machine-to-machine communication.

