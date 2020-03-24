Distractors Market Research Key Players, Industry Overview and Forecasts to 2026

Distractors are used to separate two joints during orthopedic, craniofacial, and other surgical procedures without any damage to the ligament. Bone distractors are available in various sizes and arm designs that provide easy pin selection.

The global distractors market is primarily driven by increase in the percentage of population undergoing orthopedic surgeries and rise in adoption of technologically advanced products. In addition, growth in geriatric population and increase in incidence rate of injuries related to accidents, sports, and adventures are expected to boost the growth of the global distractors market during the analysis period. A study carried out by the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS) in 2016, revealed that around 25% of sports injuries was related to lower extremities, such as ankle and foot. Serious bone injuries have been reported recently among professionals as well as amateur sportspersons. Additionally, rise in government initiatives to address unmet medical needs and advancement in health care facilities are expected to boost the global distractors market in the next few years. Large number of global manufacturers who have technical expertise and core competencies are undertaking constant efforts to develop and manufacture novel orthopedic products to attract more customers. However, lack of trained physicians is expected to hinder the growth of the global distractors market during the forecast period. Also, the global distractors market is fragmented, and affects the profits of the market players. Nevertheless, government funding in emerging markets, high unmet needs, and low cost manufacturing destinations are expected to provide new opportunities to the global distractors market during the forecast period.

The global distractors market can be segmented based on product type, placement, end-user, and region. Based on product type, the market can be classified into mandibular distractors, palatal distractors, alveolar distractors, cranial distractors, lefort distractors, and others. In terms of placement, the global distractors market can be categorized into internal and external. Based on end-user, the global distractors market can be divided into hospitals, orthopedic clinics, and others.

In terms of region, the global distractors market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is likely to continue its dominance on the global market throughout the forecast period owing to significant average selling prices of distractors, rising demand from surgeons for technologically advanced orthopedic devices with enhanced lifetime and precision, and favorable coverage for orthopedic procedures in the region. According to the Arthritis Foundation, approximately 30.8 million adults have osteoarthritis in the U.S., and 1 in every 3 military veteran lives with arthritis. According to the American Joint Replacement Registry, in 2017, among total primary hip replacements and primary knee replacement surgeries performed, osteoarthritis was the root cause in 92.8% and 97% of the cases, respectively. Large population base, rise in incidence of orthopedic diseases, and economic growth in China, India, and others Southeast Asian countries are resulting in high per capita health care expenditure, which is anticipated to drive the distractors market in the region. The distractors market in Asia Pacific is highly price sensitive and Government cap, such as in India, controls most of the prices for orthopedic implants and other devices. Also, rise in focus of market players on expanding their presence in emerging nations is expected to provide new growth opportunities to the distractors market during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global distractors market include Johnson & Johnson, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Osteomed, Acumed LLC, KLS Martin Group, Arthrex GmbH, Innomed Inc., and Titamed.

