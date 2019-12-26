Distillation Packings Market Size, Share, Development by 2024

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Distillation Packings Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Distillation packings refer to a range of specially designed materials for use in packed column.

Distillation packings refer to a range of specially designed materials for use in packed column. Packed column utilize packing to contact between the phases (liquid-vapor) on the surface.

China, North America and Europe are the key market for distillation packings, these three regions occupied about 88.67% production share in 2018.

According to this study, over the next five years the Distillation Packings market will register a 4.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 637 million by 2024, from US$ 533.7 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Distillation Packings business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Distillation Packings market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Distillation Packings value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Sulzer

Tianjin Univtech

Koch-Glitsch

RVT Process Equipment

HAT International

Raschig

Haiyan New Century

Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Zehua Chemical Engineering

Montz

Jiangxi Xintao Technology

GTC Technology US

Kevin Enterprises

Lantec Products

Boneng

Matsui Machine

Market Segment by Type, covers

Metal Packings

Plastic Packings

Ceramic Packings

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Petrochemical Industry

Fine Chemical Industry

Petroleum Industry

Others

