Dissolved Oxygen Meters and Controllers Market Overview, Size & Share, Future Evolution & Forecast till 2028

Dissolved oxygen meters and controllers are witnessing growing demand in the wastewater treatment to maintain and measure dissolved oxygen content. Clear display, better performance measurement, and simplifying operations, are some of the key features driving significant growth in the dissolved oxygen meters and controllers market. Governments and organizations across countries are increasingly investing in the development of wastewater treatment infrastructure, thereby, fueling demand for dissolved oxygen meters and controllers.

Manufacturers are focusing on developing technically advanced and multifunctional dissolved oxygen meters and controllers. Integrating optical sensors in dissolved oxygen meters and controllers is gaining popularity as it offers precise results than dissolved oxygen meters and controllers using electrochemical sensors.

The dissolved oxygen meters and controllers market is highly fragmented owing to the presence of several players operating in the market. These players have a large presence in Southeast Asia. Meanwhile, the growth of wastewater treatment, environmental science, and aquaculture in Latin America and Asia Pacific is resulting in the significant growth of dissolved oxygen meters and controllers market in these regions.

Meanwhile, recent trials conducted on dissolved oxygen meters on aquatic animals with dissolved oxygen sensors allowing real-time tracking of the oxygen concentration of these water bodies have shown accurate results. Hence, implementation of dissolved oxygen meters and controllers in aquaculture is likely to gain popularity in the near future.

Dissolved Oxygen Meters and Controllers Market: Introduction

Dissolved oxygen meters and controllers are used to measure and control the amount of dissolved oxygen in any liquid. Oxygen dissolves in water through various processes, including aeration as a byproduct of photosynthesis or through the surrounding air. The dissolved oxygen level in a water body must maintained at or above 5mg/L to support aerobic life as lower levels of dissolved oxygen may result in widespread fish kills. Thus, the measurement of dissolved oxygen is essential in evaluating the sustainability and health of aquatic life and ecosystems, in which dissolved oxygen meters and controllers play an extremely important role. In terms of construction, dissolved oxygen meters and controllers are similar to pH meters.

Dissolved oxygen meters and controllers consists of a dissolved oxygen probe connected to an analyzer or a meter. They typically measure more than dissolved oxygen and are multifunctional. Dissolved oxygen meters and controllers can measure oxygen reduction potential, conductivity, pH, temperature and other liquid quality parameters. They are commonly handheld or portable devices suitable for repeated field measurements. Dissolved oxygen meters and controllers that use optical sensors can produce more accurate results as compared to generic dissolved oxygen meters and controllers that use electrochemical sensors.

Dissolved Oxygen Meters and Controllers Market: Dynamics

Maintaining and measuring the dissolved oxygen content in wastewater is essential for efficient wastewater treatment, which is expected to drive the growth of the dissolved oxygen meters and controllers market during the forecast period. Simplistic operation, high measuring performance and clear display are some features supplementing the growth of the dissolved oxygen meters and controllers market. In order to tackle the issues of wastewater, several private institutions and governments are working the improvement of their wastewater treatment infrastructure. This is also expected to drive the growth of the dissolved oxygen meters and controllers market in the near future. The buildup of oxidized material formed due to the chemical reaction at the anode or in the electrolytic solution must be removed every two to eight weeks to ensure the optimal performance of the sensor. The need for regular timely maintenance is one of the major factors restraining the growth of the dissolved oxygen meters and controllers market.

Dissolved Oxygen Meters and Controllers Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of the dissolved oxygen meters and controllers market on the basis of equipment type,

Benchtop

Portable

Segmentation of the dissolved oxygen meters and controllers market on the basis of technology,

Electrochemical sensors

Optical sensors

Segmentation of the dissolved oxygen meters and controllers market on the basis of end use,

Environmental sciences

Aquaculture

Others

Dissolved Oxygen Meters and Controllers Market: Competition Landscape

Key Vendors

Examples of some of the key vendors identified in the dissolved oxygen meters and controllers market are Oakton, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Extech Instruments, Techne, YSI, Atlas Scientific, Hannah Instruments, Hach Instruments, Mettler Toledo, HORIBA and Milwaukee Instruments.

Regional Analysis: