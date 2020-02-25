Dissolved Gas Analyzer Market – Professional Survey & Future Trends Booming Growth

Dissolved gas analyzers are used to monitor and diagnose the nature of gases being generated in power transformers and oil-filled electrical equipment. In transformers, mineral oils are used as coolant in power transformers. Complex chemical mixes and hydrocarbons are major components of mineral oil being used in transformers. Gases are being generated in power transformers through natural operations or accidental events.

These gases are dissolved in mineral oils being used in power transformers. Through the measurement of volume, nature, the rate of production, proportions, and a spectrum of dissolved gases, probability of faults and nature of faults in power transformers can be determined. Therefore, by using dissolved gas analysis, health of a transformer can be monitored and in case of urgency, maintenance program can be initiated.

The global dissolved gas analyzer market is mainly driven by the growth in utility (power transformer) and industrial infrastructure investments. Expansion of the power transmission and distribution network in emerging markets, apart from the requirement for prevention of transformer breakdown and increasing need for detection of fault gases in newly installed transformers, has significantly boosted the dissolved gas analyzer market.

Additionally, various regulations pertaining to the environment and power industry, which are being enacted by different government agencies of different countries, such as the European Commission’s (EC) Ecodesign regulation, are also positively impacting the market for dissolved gas analyzers. The increasing adoption of online DGA (dissolved gas analysis) is another significant factor which is helping to drive the dissolved gas analyzer market forward.

The added advantages offered by online DGA devices, such as ability to continuously monitor the health of transformers and remote monitoring of the data captured among others, has also positively impacted this market. Considering all these positive impacts, demand for dissolved gas analyzers are expected to rise during the forecast period from 2014 to 2020.