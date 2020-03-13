Disposable Plastic Blood Bags – Worldwide Market Size, Share, Growth rate and Future Analysis

The global disposable plastic blood bags market is growing, due to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and rising aging population. In addition, rising initiatives undertaken by government associations to boost awareness about blood donations and advanced features of disposable plastic blood bags are also driving the growth of the global disposable plastic blood bag market.

Based on type, the single disposable plastic blood bag market segment is expected to be the largest market and witness fastest growth during the forecast period. Among the end-user segment, hospital had the largest market size in the global disposable plastic blood bag market in 2014.

Geographically, North America dominated the global disposable plastic blood bag market in 2014; and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% during the period 2015 – 2020. However, the Asian disposable plastic blood bag market is expected to witness fastest growth, with a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.

The key companies operating in the global disposable plastic blood bag market include Haemonetics Corporation, JMS Co., Ltd., Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc., Grifols International S.A., AdvaCare Pharma, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Terumo Corporation, Macopharma, Genesis BPS, SURU International Pvt. Ltd., Shanghai Transfusion Technology Co., Ltd., Nigale Biomedical Inc. of Sichuan Province Corporation (Nigale), Neomedic Limited, and Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited.

