Disposable Medical Sensors Market Opportunity Assessment Study

The market is growing mainly due to the increasing prevalence of health care-associated infections (HAIs), growing demand for low cost medical equipment, increasing R&D investments, and rising prevalence of diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.

The disposable medical sensors find application in diagnostic devices, therapeutic devices, patient monitoring devices, and imaging devices. The increase in prevalence of diabetes, led to the adoption of diagnostic devices for blood glucose monitoring, resulting into its largest contribution in the global disposable medical sensors market. Increasing use of CMOS image sensors that provides higher resolution, 3D imaging and precision manipulation, will act as key factors leading to the fastest growth in demand of disposable sensors for imaging devices, at a CAGR of 23.5% during the forecast period.

Over the years there has been an increase in prevalence of diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, that drives the manufacturers in the disposable medical sensors market to develop sensory monitoring devices such as CGM, cardiac monitors, and continuous blood-pressure monitors (CBP) to cater to the need of the market globally. Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of premature death around the world. High prevalence of cardiovascular diseases depicts increased demand for devices to monitor heart rates, respiratory rates, temperature, fluid levels and patient activity. According to the WHO, approximately 17.7 million people died from cardiovascular disease in 2015, representing 31% of the global deaths. Of these deaths, approximately 7.4 million deaths were due to coronary heart disease and 6.7 million were due to stroke.

The major players in the disposable medical sensors market are entering into partnerships with other firms to improve their position in the market. For instance, in October 2016, STMicroelectronics N.V. along with HMicro, Inc., announced the launch of a single-chip solution for disposable, clinical-grade wearable patches and biosensors replaces wires for vital-sign monitors and electrocardiograms as a result of their cooperative creation. The product, HC1100 is a wearable wireless biosensor platform based on WiPoint technology and a purpose-built silicon platform.

Some of the other key players operating in the disposable medical sensors market include Medtronic Plc, General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., TE Connectivity Ltd., Smiths Group plc, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Honeywell International Inc., and Gentag, Inc.

