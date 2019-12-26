Disposable Lighters Market: Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2024

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Disposable Lighters Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Disposable Lighter is a type of lighter that with a complete fuel supply, but can’t be filled repeatedly.

The global disposable lighters consumption was about 15.12 billion units in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.44% from 2018 to 2025. The global disposable lighters market was valued at USD 2654 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 3533 million by 2025.

China is the largest production area, most of the manufacturers are from Ningbo and Shaodong city. There are about 150 manufacturers in China, and above 80% of them are located in Zhejiang Province. Besides, China is the largest consumption market in 2018, with a sales volume market share of 38.8%.

According to this study, over the next five years the Disposable Lighters market will register a 3.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2956.5 million by 2024, from US$ 2553.2 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Disposable Lighters business, shared in Chapter 3.

https://www.lpinformationdata.com/reports/68011/global-disc-prostheses-market

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Disposable Lighters market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Disposable Lighters value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

BIC

Benxi Fenghe Lighter

Tokai

Swedish Match

NingBo Xinhai

Flamagas

Shaodong Maosheng

Baide International

Zhuoye Lighter

Ningbo Shunhong

Wansfa

Shaodong Lianhua

Shaodong Huanxing

Hefeng Industry

Market Segment by Type, covers

Flint Lighters

Electronic Lighters

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialist Retailers

Online Retailers

Directly Sales

https://www.lpinformationdata.com/reports/154494/global-disposable-lighters-market

