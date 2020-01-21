Disposable Lead Wires MARKET 2019 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Disposable Lead Wires market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Disposable Lead Wires business, shared in Chapter 3.

Rising incidence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) is the key driving factor for the market growth. The reusable lead wires are the major cause of the hospital-acquired bloodstream infections. Use of disposable lead wires eliminates the risk of cross-contamination. In addition, it reduces the cost associated with the HAIs. The aforementioned benefits are presumed to boost the usage rates over the forecast period.

Moreover, rising number of government initiatives to promote the incorporation of patient safety procedures in hospital settings is presumed to drive the overall market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, an introduction of technologically advanced disposable LWs is anticipated to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, advanced disposable ECG-LWs with patented push-button design have superior capabilities in reducing alarms that are created by a failure of leads and absence of telemetry. These above-mentioned factors are anticipated to fuel the market growth

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

3M

BD and Company

Mindray Medical International

Carlisle Medical Technologies

Schiller

OSI System

Conmed Corporation

Welch Allyn

Curbell Medical Products

Medtronic

This study considers the Disposable Lead Wires value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

TPE

TPU

Silicon

PVC

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Hospitals

Clinics

Long Term Facilities

Ambulatory and Home Care

Table of Contents:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Disposable Lead Wires by Players

4 Disposable Lead Wires by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

…Continued

