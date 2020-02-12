Display Driver Market By Driver Type(Display Driver IC (DDIC),Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI)) By Devices(Small Devices, Medium-Sized and Large Devices) And Forecast To 2026

Global Display Driver Market Analysis

According to Verified Market Research, The Global Display Driver Market was valued at USD 6.93 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 10.22 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.99% from 2019 to 2026.

What is a Display Driver?

A display driver is a very important piece of software that makes it possible for your computer to use your video card when it is not being 100 percent utilized. By default, Windows can use most video cards to an extent, but cannot take full advantage of them without using a proper display driver. The displays would even have much lower resolution than they would normally, slowing down games, without a suitable display driver attached.

Global Display Driver Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

Key factors such as increasing demand for advanced and highly priced display drivers, growing OLED and flexible display demand, growth in use of 4k & 8k televisions and availability of UHD content, increasing demand for automotive displays, evolving role of DDICs from individual components to single integration chips are anticipated to drive the global Display Driver Market in the forecast period.

On the contrary, flooded growth and falling volumes of shipments of display panels of TVs, tablets, and monitors could be few of the major restraining factors in the growth of this market in the coming years.

Verified Market Research narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global Display Driver Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market.

Global Display Driver Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Display Driver Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Mediatek, Fitipower Integrated Technology, Rohm Semiconductor, Novatek Microelectronics, Synaptics, Himax Technologies, Silicon Works, Sitronix Technology, Raydium Semiconductor, Magnachip Semiconductor, Focaltech, Samsung Electronics. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.

Global Display Driver Market, By Driver Type

• Display Driver IC (DDIC)

• Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI)

Global Display Driver Market, By Devices

• Small Devices

o Smartphone

o Tablet

o Automotive Display

o Others

• Medium-Sized and Large Devices

o Television

o Monitor & Notebook

o Others

• Smart Wearables

o Smartwatch

o AR HMD

o VR HMD

Global Display Driver Market, By Package Type

• Chip-On-Glass (COG)

• Chip-On-Film (COF)

Global Display Driver Market, By Display Technology

• LCD

• OLED

• Others

Global Display Driver Market Geographic Scope

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

• Rest of the World