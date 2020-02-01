Disinfectors Market by Antimicrobial Activity, Product, Geography and Forecast Report 2024

Due to the growing number of healthcare interventions and increasing focus on controlling infections, worldwide, the market for disinfectors is expected to grow steadily in the coming years. Disinfection is an essential procedure which is performed to control infections in the healthcare facilities and is carried out with the help of several types of disinfectors which includes washer, flusher, and endoscope reprocessor. Increasing demand of various types of disinfectors in healthcare settings and academic and research institutes is playing substantial role in the growth of the global disinfectors market.

Though considerable efforts have been made to improve hygiene and sanitation in the healthcare settings, healthcare associated infections (HAIs) remain a major concern worldwide. There are three primary sources of HAIs: medical devices, the environment and human contact.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), every day one in 25 hospital patients has reported for at-least one HAI. As HAIs create additional burden in the form of increased healthcare costs and patient morbidity, healthcare facilities around the world are increasingly following strict hygiene and sanitation regime including timely decontamination and sterilization of medical equipment to avoid HAIs. Preventing HAIs is not only crucial for the patients, but also for their visitors; and more importantly for the healthcare providers responsible for the daily care of the patients.

The demand for disinfectors that eliminate toxic residue from devices; sterilize instruments; reducing the chances of HAIs in healthcare facilities is continuously growing, which acts as a key driver for the growth of global disinfectors market. Modern healthcare settings use many types of invasive devices (such as catheters or ventilators) and perform procedures where risk of infections is high. Some of the common HAIs include catheter-associated urinary tract infections (CAUTI), central line-associated bloodstream infections (CLABSI), and surgical site infections (SSI). Disinfectors helps in maintaining hygiene environment by eliminating contaminations, which reduces the occurrence of such types of HAIs in the healthcare settings.

Some of the major companies operating in the disinfectors industry are Advanced Sterilization Products, Belimed AG, Wassenburg Medical B.V., CareFusion Corporation, Getinge AB, Olympus Corporation, and STERIS plc. Other prominent competitors in the market include Bio-Cide International, Inc., BIOTECHMEDICS US., Cantel Medical, Diversey Inc., MEIKO Maschinenbau GmbH & Co KG, CS Medical LLC, Swisher International, Inc., and Tuttnauer Europe B.V.

