Dishwasher Safe Label Market- Key Players, Supply Chain and Analysis to 2025

Nowadays, customized waterproof labels have turn out to be a generalized form of labeling and hence is available in almost infinite design, variety, and function. Dishwasher safe labels are merely press-and-stick custom labels. These labels are laminated so that they won’t fade-away or crack and continue to look new for years thus increasing its life. Dishwasher safe labels have a high application base among the personalized child products packaging. Dishwasher safe label forms an excellent labelling solution for both dry & wet applications and thus holds up to the components exceedingly well. Products such as baby bottles, sippy cups, food containers, school supplies, etc. are likely to consume waterproof dishwasher safe labels. Dishwasher safe labels are suitable to stick on plastic, metal and glass substrates. Over the upcoming decade, the demand for dishwasher safe labels is expected to witness a blistering growth owing to its consumer suitability with high purchase performance.

Global Dishwasher Safe Label Market: Drivers & Restraints

The demand in the dishwasher safe label market is projected to grow at a healthy rate for several reasons. The growth of customer inclination towards the use of a water-resistant personalized label is expected to remain as one of the key driving factors towards the surging demand for dishwasher safe labels across the globe. Dishwasher safe labels are used in a variety of products such as water bottles, sippy cups, baby bottles, sports equipment, food containers, school supplies, camp gear, daycare items, – the list is endless. These labels form a customized sticker that is equipped with industrial strength adhesives which ensures that this labels won’t fall-off or wash off in the dishwasher. On the other hand, some limiting factor that hampers the growth of the dishwasher safe label market is the higher cost of raw materials. Moreover, lack of awareness among the customers across the developing economies also hinders the growth of dishwasher safe labels market.

Global Dishwasher Safe Label Market: Segmentation

The global dishwasher safe labels market is segmented as follows

On the basis of substrate used for label application, the global dishwasher safe labels market is segmented into:

Plastic

Glass

Metal

Fabric

Other

On the basis of printing techniques used, the global dishwasher safe labels market is segmented into:

Laser printing

Inkjet printing

Flexographic printing

Screen printing

Other

On the basis of applications, the global dishwasher safe labels market is segmented into:

Water bottles

Baby bottles

Sippy cups

Food containers

Sports equipment

School supplies

Others

Global Dishwasher Safe Label Market: Regional Overview

Geographically, the global dishwasher safe labels market is segmented into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

The North America and the European regions in terms of production are expected to lead the dishwasher safe labels market. This region is projected to site an extensive demand in dishwasher safe labels market owing to its increased application of waterproof press-and-stick name labels. While, Asia-Pacific region is likely to be the largest consumer of dishwasher safe labels market anticipated with growing demand from countries such as India, China, etc. The APAC region is expected to show a favorable growth in food & beverage packaging sector joined with an increase in the use of homecare products, in turns is expected to surge the demand of dishwasher safe labels market over the forecast period. Similarly, Latin America and the MEA markets are also likely to witness a growth in dishwasher safe labels market due to rise in customer inclination towards waterproof labels.

Overall, the global dishwasher safe labels market is expected to register a healthy growth rate over the forecast period 2017-2025.

Global Dishwasher Safe Label Market: Key Players

Some key players that currently operate in the global dishwasher safe labels market are Name Bubbles., Modish – A Creative Collective., Label Pal., Easy2name Limited., IdentaMe Labels., Rippedsheets.com., and many others