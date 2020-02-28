Dish Antennas Market 2019 by Top Competitors Alaris Antennas; Infinite Electronics International, Inc.; Mti Wireless Edge; Ventev Wireless Infrastructure; SAGE Millimeter, Inc.; Eyecom Telecommunications Group; and Among Others

Global Dish Antennas Market is growing with a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018, and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to increase in adoption of satellite streaming and DTH services.

Global Dish Antennas Market Major Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the dish antennas market are:-

Airbus S.A.S.;

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation;

M. Tooling Solutions;

Honeywell International Inc.;

Elite Antennas ltd;

Select Antenna; Alaris Antennas; Infinite Electronics International, Inc.; Mti Wireless Edge; Ventev Wireless Infrastructure; SAGE Millimeter, Inc.; Eyecom Telecommunications Group; Radio Frequency Systems and Steatite Ltd.

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Infinite Electronics International, Inc.’s brand KP Performance Antennas announced the launch of “ProLine antennas”. This product line for use in providing high-density, point-to-point, point-to-multipoint and backhaul applications.

In October 2018, Alaris Holdings announced that they had completed the acquisition of mWAVE Industries LLC, a provider of microwave antennas. This acquisition is expected to help Alaris increase its production capabilities in the region resulting in enhanced share of the market.

Global Dish Antennas Market Segmentation:

By Type

Wire Grid

Dish Shaped Parabolic Reflector

Shaped Beam Parabolic Reflectors

By Components

Feed Horns

LNB Converters

Feed Networks

Reflectors

Others

By Application

Land

Airborne

Marine

Space

By Frequency

C Band

L & S Band

X Band

K/Ku/Ka Band

Others

By End-User

Aerospace & Defense

Media & Entertainment

Industrial

Commercial & Personal

Dish antennas or parabolic antennas can be defined as a satellite dish shaped like a curve and has a reflector surface that is utilized for the direction of radio waves. They are used as highly accurate information providing and directing instruments because of their capabilities to work in narrow bandwidths.

Market Drivers:

Increased levels of adoption of DTH services and increasing levels of global missions involving transmission of information; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Global Dish Antennas Market Competitive Analysis:

Global dish antennas market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of dish antennas market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Table of Contents

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

