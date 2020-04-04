Discover Global Tampons Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges – Forecast to 2025

New Study On “2019-2024 Tampons Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

A tampon is a mass of absorbent material, primarily used as a feminine hygiene product. Tampons are designed to be easily inserted into the vagina during menstruation and absorb the menstrual flow. Once inserted correctly a tampon is held in place by the vagina and expands as it soaks up menstrual blood. The global tampons market will reach 5.98 billion USD by 2025 from 4.16 billion USD in 2018 at a CAGR of 5.32% during the period.

North America held significant share in the market due to changing preferences and adoption of new advanced products. Asia Pacific will grow at higher rate owing to rise in middleclass and higher middleclass women population, puberty education, menstrual health management and sanitation facilities. Middle East & Africa will also grow at significant rate due to rising adoption of tampons.

Changing lifestyle of women and rise in awareness about health is driving the market growth. Investment in R&D and product innovation are further boosting the market. However, high product prices and availability of cheaper substitutes are restraining the market growth.

Startup Athena Club latest to join tampon subscription service market.

Dame launches reusable tampon applicator as a period product for the 21st century.

