Discover Global Smart Shade Device Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges – Forecast to 2025

Report Description:

Digitalization and automation of industries are influencing the furnishing industry to get digitalized and automated. Few furnishing goods such as window coverings, including blinds and shades, are becoming automated. The smart shade devices were introduced few years ago only.

Growth by Region

In 2018, North America led the market owing to increase in the use of smart devices in home security and window coverings. U.K, Germany, and France account for majority of the market share in Europe. In Asia Pacific region, India and China are expected to experience significant growth in the market.

Drivers vs Constraints

Acceptance of cutting-edge technology to assist mechanized motor shades is driving the growth of the market. The use of smart home devices for home security and home appliances is driving the market growth. However, lack of awareness of the smart shades devices is hindering the growth of the market.

Industry Trends and Updates

Springs Window Fashions had acquired MechoSystems.

ICTech Corporation has announced the official launch of their Intelli-shade intelligent interior shading systems

Global Smart Shade Device Market – by Technology, Region – Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Company Profiles, Industry Trends and Updates (2018 – 2025)

