Discover Global Skimmed Milk Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges – Forecast to 2025

Skimmed milk is prepared when the cream is removed from milk. It is loaded with protein, calcium, phosphorous, vitamin D, and vitamin A, making it a source of high-quality complete protein. The modernized way of making skim milk is to place milk in a machine called centrifugal separator. The global skimmed milk market was 9.18 billion USD in 2018 and will reach 14.71 billion USD by 2025 with a CAGR of 6.97% during the period.

Growth by Region

Asia Pacific was the largest market and continue to dominate during the period due to rising demand for healthy dairy and growth in food industry in India and China. In 2017, the U.S also contributed major share in the market.

Drivers vs Constraints

Growing awareness about health benefits associated with skimmed milk and its wide applications in food industry are the factors driving the market. Increase in use of casein and caseinates by food industry raises the demand for skimmed milk. However, the cost of skim milk is higher than regular milk, which hampers the market growth.

Industry Trends and Updates

Walmart had inaugurated a new dairy processing plant in the US state of Indiana, which produces whole milk and skimmed milk.

Synlait milk will be developing a manufacturing factory to produce infant base powders, which use skim milk.

