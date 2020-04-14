Discover Global SCARA Robots Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges – Forecast to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds ” SCARA Robots -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024″ To Its Research Database

Report Description:

Selective Compliance Assembly Robot Arms (SCARA) are horizontally configured robots with fewer backend-programming requirements, specifically designed for peg board type assembly. SCARA robots have similar motion to that of a human arm. They are used for assembly, palletization and machine loading. The global SCARA robots market was 6.02 billion USD in 2018 and is forecasted to reach 8.39 billion USD by 2025 with a CAGR of 4.85% during the period

Growth by Region

North America, Europe and Middle East have accounted for larger share in the market owing to low-cost manufacturers and development of advanced SCARA robots. Asia – Pacific is facing a declining demand due to low-cost vendors in other regions.

Drivers vs Constraints

The rapid growth of the automotive industry has increased the demand for SCARA robots. Increasing demand of SCARA robots for palletizing has driven the growth of the market. On the other hand, lack of skilled professionals for programming the system have hinder the market.

Industry Structure and Updates

Epson Corporation has launched T6 SCARA robot which will support a payload of 6kgs.

Staubli Robotics and Schneider Electric sign partnership to integrate Staubli’s SCARA robots into Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure machine architecture.

