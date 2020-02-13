Discover Global PET-CT Scanning Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges – Forecast to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds ” PET-CT Scanning -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024″ To Its Research Database

Positron emission tomography-computed tomography (PET-CT) is a medical analytical technique used to examine the metabolic activity of tissues. This technique makes the use of PET scanner and an X-ray CT scanner.

The global PET-CT Scanning market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on PET-CT Scanning volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall PET-CT Scanning market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Toshiba Corporation

General Electric Co

Hitachi

Siemens AG

Positron Corporation

Yangzhou Kindsway Biotech

Mediso Ltd

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Oncology

Cardiology

Neurology

Others

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centres

PET Centres

Research Institutes

We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 PET-CT Scanning Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of PET-CT Scanning

1.2 PET-CT Scanning Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global PET-CT Scanning Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Oncology

1.2.3 Cardiology

1.2.4 Neurology

1.2.5 Others

1.3 PET-CT Scanning Segment by Application

1.3.1 PET-CT Scanning Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Hospitals

1.3.3 Diagnostic Centres

1.3.4 PET Centres

1.3.5 Research Institutes

1.4 Global PET-CT Scanning Market by Region

1.4.1 Global PET-CT Scanning Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global PET-CT Scanning Market Size

1.5.1 Global PET-CT Scanning Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global PET-CT Scanning Production (2014-2025)

……

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in PET-CT Scanning Business

7.1 Toshiba Corporation

7.1.1 Toshiba Corporation PET-CT Scanning Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 PET-CT Scanning Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Toshiba Corporation PET-CT Scanning Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 General Electric Co

7.2.1 General Electric Co PET-CT Scanning Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 PET-CT Scanning Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 General Electric Co PET-CT Scanning Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Hitachi

7.3.1 Hitachi PET-CT Scanning Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 PET-CT Scanning Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Hitachi PET-CT Scanning Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Siemens AG

7.4.1 Siemens AG PET-CT Scanning Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 PET-CT Scanning Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Siemens AG PET-CT Scanning Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Positron Corporation

7.5.1 Positron Corporation PET-CT Scanning Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 PET-CT Scanning Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Positron Corporation PET-CT Scanning Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Yangzhou Kindsway Biotech

7.6.1 Yangzhou Kindsway Biotech PET-CT Scanning Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 PET-CT Scanning Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Yangzhou Kindsway Biotech PET-CT Scanning Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Mediso Ltd

7.7.1 Mediso Ltd PET-CT Scanning Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 PET-CT Scanning Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Mediso Ltd PET-CT Scanning Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…

