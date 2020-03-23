Discover Global Massive Open Online Course Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges – Forecast to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds ” Massive Open Online Course -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024″ To Its Research Database

Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) are the courses available online which can be used by unlimited people and have an open access via web. These MOOCs provide interactive user forums for supporting community interactions among students, professors and teaching assistants. The Global Massive Open Online Course Market was worth 3.04 Billion USD in 2018 and is estimated to reach 20.81 Billion USD by 2023 at a CAGR of 31.63% during the forecast period.

Growth by Region

Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the Global Massive Open Online Course Market in the forecast period followed by North America and the Europe region with next highest market shares.

Drivers vs. Constraints

The growing educational fees, inability to meet basic platform of universities & colleges, reliable massive online open courses and people’s inclination towards quality education are the main reasons for the growth of Global Massive Open Online Course Market.

Industry Structure and Updates

In November 2017, two companies GE and Microsoft Corp together agreed to provide free opportunities for the residents of Massachusetts to take online courses in technologies.

