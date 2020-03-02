Discover Global Industrial Cyber Security Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges – Forecast to 2025

New Study On “2019-2024 Industrial Cyber Security Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Industrial Cyber Security is a technology which protects industrial environment and infrastructure from cyber threat at all stages. This industrial cyber security solutions includes industrial control systems, the software & hardware solutions and network security. The Global Industrial Cyber Security Market was worth 12.48 Billion USD in 2018 and is estimated to reach 21.65 Billion USD by 2025 with a CAGR of 8.19% during the forecast period

Growth by Region

North America led the market in 2017 while APAC will be the fastest growing region during the forecast period owing to the improving IT infrastructure, rising adoption of cloud-based services, and growing trend of industrial automation

Drivers vs. Constraints

The increasing cyber attacks like Dragonfly and Energetic Bear on industries helps in the growth of the Global Cyber Security Market. The technological advancements, manufacturing operations and infrastructure drive the market growth.

Industry Structure and Updates

The Global Security Software Provider Avast Software B.V acquired AVG Technologies N.V listed on NYSE.

Global Industrial Cyber Security Market – by Type, Product, Solution and Service, Organization Size, Industry, Region – Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Company Profiles, Industry Trends and Updates (2018 – 2025)

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

3.1. Definition

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Porter’s 5 Forces

3.4. Regulations

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.3. Constraints

4.4. Trends

……

7. Global Industrial Cyber Security Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends – by Solution and Service

7.1. Solutions

7.1.1. Antivirus/Malware

7.1.2. Firewall

7.1.2.1. Proxy Firewall

7.1.2.2. Packet Filtering Firewall

7.1.2.3. Stateful Inspection Firewall

7.1.2.4. Next Generation Firewall (NGFW)

7.1.3. SCADA Encryption

7.1.4. Virtualization Security

7.1.5. Data Loss Prevention (DLP)

7.1.6. Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)

7.1.7. Intrusion Detection Systems/Intrusion Prevention Systems

7.1.8. Identity and Access Management (IAM)

7.1.9. Unified Threat Management (UTM)

7.1.10. Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS)

7.1.11. Others

7.1.11.1. Patch Update Management

7.1.11.2. Application Whitelisting

7.1.11.3. Database Activity Monitoring (DAM)

7.2. Services

7.2.1. Managed Services

7.2.2. Professional Services

7.2.2.1. Risk Management Services (RMS)

7.2.2.2. Audit and Reporting

7.2.2.3. Design, Integration, and Consulting

Continued…

