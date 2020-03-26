Discover Global Handbags Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges – Forecast to 2025

New Study On “2019-2024 Handbags Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Report Description:

Handbags are handheld bags which are designed fashionably to carry essential items of personal use. These handbags are considered as important accessories in the fashion world mainly for women and are considered a part which completes the woman’s wardrobe. The Global Handbags Market was 26.41 Billion USD in 2018 and is estimated to reach 34.27 Billion USD by 2025 at a CAGR of 3.79% during the forecast period.

Growth by Region

North America will have the highest market share during the forecast period followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific region. The North America lead is due to heavy purchasing of handbags as it is trendier and having high purchasing capacity in the region

Request Free Sample Report at:https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3959849-global-handbags-market-by-product-type-end-user

Drivers vs. Constraints

The upsurge in the disposable income and increasing purchasing power boosts the Global Handbags Market. Raise in the women workforce over the years increase the market growth. Online Shopping and the social media presence also help in the growth of this market.

Industry Structure and Update

In 2018, Samsonite International SA, the America’s largest luggage company is expected to add a hand bag brand such that it could rival USD 1.8 Billion from Tumi.

We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.

View Detailed Report at :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3959849-global-handbags-market-by-product-type-end-user

Global Handbags Market – by Product Type, End User, Region – Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Company Profiles, Industry Trends and Updates (2018 – 2025)

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

3.1. Definition

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Porter’s 5 Forces

3.4. Regulations

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.3. Constraints

4.4. Trends

……

8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Company Market Share Analysis

8.2. Industry M&As, Consolidations

9. Company Profiles

9.1. Dior

9.2. LVMH

9.3. Coach

9.4. Kering

9.5. Prada Group

9.6. Michael Kors

9.7. Hermes

9.8. Chanel

Continued…

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the global.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)