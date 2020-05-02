Discover Global Fork Sensors Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges – Forecast to 2025

A new market study, titled “2019 Global and Regional Fork Sensors Market Research Report Forecast 2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Fork sensors use through-beam photoelectric technology to detect objects passing through the slot. The rugged one-piece housing keeps the emitter and receiver in alignment and a convenient, single-cable connection is provided.

Demand Scenario

The global fork sensors market was 265.8 million USD in 2018 and will reach 456.42 million USD by 2025 at a CAGR of 8.03% during the period.

Growth by Region

Europe will hold major share in the market due to technological advancements by the manufacturers. Germany will have significant share in the market due to the presence of major players in the region. Asia Pacific will grow at high CAGR of 10% during the period.

Drivers vs Constraints

Rising popularity and adoption of fork sensors technology with Internet of Things are the factors driving the market growth. Growing adoption of smart sensors is also boosting the market growth.

Industry Trends and Updates:

Leuze electronic introduced Smart Sensor Business 4.0, focused on tool manufacturing and metal working industry.

Pepperl+Fuchs announced its plans to partner with SAP to strengthen its IoT based offerings in the process industry.

