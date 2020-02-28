Discover Global Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges – Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyReports have announced the addition of a new report titled “Global Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Market Research Report 2019”.

Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients market 2019-2025

Antimicrobials and fragrances used in deodorants help to reduce unpleasant body odor caused due to a growth of microbes; whereas antiperspirants are used to reduce perspiration through the use of pore-blocking agents such as aluminum or other alternatives. The increase in per capita disposable income among consumers across the globe and particularly in developing markets is resulting in increasing demand for deodorant and antiperspirant products on a year-over-year basis. Furthermore, deodorants and antiperspirants are among the fastest growing products in terms of volume demand amongst the various personal care products. Concerns among consumers regarding the use of aluminum in antiperspirants is hampering preference and demand for generic antiperspirants products. Aluminum salt is one of the key Ingredients used in antiperspirants as it inhibits sweating, thus restraining bacterial growth and body odor. Usage of antiperspirants that contain aluminum salt leads to deposition of aluminum salts over pores of the skin, which could be harmful to a certain extent. Moreover, growing awareness regarding health and safety among consumers globally could restrain demand for such antiperspirants in the near future. Keeping in mind the associated risk of skin damage and diseases such as cancer due to a usage of aluminum and alcohol, companies are currently reducing the use of these ingredients in antiperspirants and opting for other alternatives such as caffeine, sodium bicarbonate, and aluminum potassium sulphate. A detailed analysis of attractiveness in each ingredient type has been highlighted in the report.

Global Market Outline: Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Market

The global Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Global Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients market is segmented based on device type and end-user

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

Unilever

Procter & Gamble

L’Oreal

Avon Product

Shiseido

CavinKare

Henkel

Beiersdorf

Godrej Consumer Products

Market size by Product

Alcohol

Conditioner And Moisturizers

Base And Carrier Substances

Paraben And Propellants

Fragrances

Antimicrobials

Aluminum

Market size by End User

Aerosol Antiperspirant

Roll On Antiperspirant

Sticks & Solids Antiperspirant

Others

Market size by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Scope of the Report

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by End User

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Market Size

2.2 Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Growth Rate by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Sales by Manufacturers

3.2 Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Sales by Product

4.2 Global Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Revenue by Product

4.3 Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Breakdown Data by End User

6 North America

6.1 North America Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients by Countries

6.2 North America Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients by Product

6.3 North America Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients by End User

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients by Countries

7.2 Europe Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients by Product

7.3 Europe Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients by End User

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients by Countries

8.2 Asia Pacific Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients by Product

8.3 Asia Pacific Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients by End User

9 Central & South America

9.1 Central & South America Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients by Countries

9.2 Central & South America Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients by Product

9.3 Central & South America Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients by End User

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients by Countries

10.2 Middle East and Africa Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients by Product

10.3 Middle East and Africa Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients by End User

11 Company Profiles

12 Future Forecast

12.1 Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Market Forecast by Regions

12.2 Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Market Forecast by Product

12.3 Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Market Forecast by End User

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Deodorant And Antiperspirant Ingredients Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

