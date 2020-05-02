Discover Global Artificial Intelligence in IoT Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges – Forecast to 2025

New Study On “2019-2024 Artificial Intelligence in IoT Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database
Report Description:
In 2018, the global Artificial Intelligence in IoT market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Artificial Intelligence in IoT status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Artificial Intelligence in IoT development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Microsoft
Google
PTC
AWS
Oracle
GE
Salesforce
SAP
Hitachi
Uptake
SAS
Autoplant Systems India Pvt. Ltd.
Kairos
Softweb Solutions
Arundo
C3 IoT
Anagog
Thingstel
Imagimob
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Software Solutions
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Manufacturing
Energy and Utilities
Transportation and Mobility
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
Government and Defense
Retail
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in IoT Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Software Solutions
1.4.3 Services
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in IoT Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Manufacturing
1.5.3 Energy and Utilities
1.5.4 Transportation and Mobility
……
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 IBM
12.1.1 IBM Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Artificial Intelligence in IoT Introduction
12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in IoT Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 IBM Recent Development
12.2 Microsoft
12.2.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Artificial Intelligence in IoT Introduction
12.2.4 Microsoft Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in IoT Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.3 Google
Continued…
