Discover Global Adult Toys Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges – Forecast to 2025

Report Description:

An adult toy, also known as sex toys, is an object or device that is primarily used to facilitate human sexual pleasure. Individuals of age between 30 years to 50 years frequently use sex toys and form the primary consumer base for sex toys. They are made from a variety of specialized materials, of which silicone is commonly used. The global adult toys market will reach 38.17 billion USD by 2025 from 24.61 billion USD in 2018 at a CAGR of 6.47% during the period.

Growth by Region

Asia Pacific will have the largest share in the market by the end of 2023 due to increasing disposable income and presence of large customer bases. Europe and North America will show higher growth rate due to availability of high-end sophisticated products and rising propensity to experiment with adult toys.

Drivers vs Constraints

The increasing use of adult toys for therapeutic purpose is the major factor for the growth of the market. Increase in openness, drive for excitement and adventure, passion for quirky products and heightened desire for experimentation are the factors driving the market. On the other hand, negative impact of sex toys restrain the market growth.

Industry Trends and Updates

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is rebranding and repositioning of sex toys.

Global Adult Toys Market – by Type, Region – Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Company Profiles, Industry Trends and Updates (2018 – 2025)

