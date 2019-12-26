Disc Prostheses Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2024

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Disc Prostheses Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

An artificial disc (also called a disc replacement, disc prosthesis or spine arthroplasty device) is a device that is implanted into the spine to imitate the functions of a normal disc (carry load and allow motion).

The Disc Prostheses industry was 365 million USD in 2018 and is projected to reach 1135 million USD by 2025, at a CAGR (Compounded Annual Growth Rate) of 17.58% between 2019 and 2025. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the developed areas’ company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years.

According to this study, over the next five years the Disc Prostheses market will register a 18.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 820.5 million by 2024, from US$ 419.8 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Disc Prostheses business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Disc Prostheses market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Disc Prostheses value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Medtronic

AxioMed

Zimmer Biomet

NuVasive

Centinel Spine

Orthofix Company

Alphatec Spine

Braun

Simplify Medical

Globus Medical

Aditus Medical

Spineart

Medicrea

FH Orthopedics

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cervical Disc

Lumbar Disc

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Metal-on-metal

Metal-on-polymer

Others

