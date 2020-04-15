Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market Research Report By Geographical Analysis And Forecast to 2018-2028

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028” to its huge collection of research reports.

The Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market report [10 Year Forecast 2018-2028] focuses on Major Leading Industry Players, providing info like company profiles, product type, application and regions, production capacity, ex-factory price, gross margin, revenue, market share and speak to info. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally administrated. The Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, It also represents overall Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Report Synopsis

In terms of value, the market is expected to register a high CAGR during the forecast period. This study demonstrates the disaster recovery-as-a-service market dynamics and trends globally across eight regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, SEA and Others of APAC, Japan, China and the MEA, which are expected to influence the current nature as well as the future status of the market over the forecast period.

Report Description

This research report provides a detailed analysis of the disaster recovery-as-a-service market and offers insights about the various factors driving the popularity of these services and their features. The report includes an extensive analysis of the key drivers, restraints, market trends and market structure. The disaster recovery-as-a-service market study provides a comprehensive assessment of stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business. The report segregates the disaster recovery-as-a-service market based on the types of services, service providers, verticals, end users and across different regions globally.

Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the market. Key competitors covered in the global disaster recovery-as-a-service market report include Citrix Systems; IBM Corporation; Microsoft Corporation; NTT Communications; Acronis; Amazon Web Services, Inc.; Axcient; Zerto; ContinuitySA; Sungard Availability Services; DATORA; Disaster Recovery South Africa (PTY) Ltd.; Message Labs Africa, and Node Africa.

Key Segments Covered

Type of Service

Recovery & Backup Services

Real-Time Replication Services

Data Protection Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

Service Provider

Cloud Service Provider

Telecommunication Service Provider

Managed Service Provider

Others

Vertical

BFSI

Retail & Consumer Goods

Telecommunication & IT

Public Sector

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Defence

Others

End-User

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Key Regions Covered

North America Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market

– U.S.

– Canada

Latin America Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market

– Germany

– France

– U.K.

– Spain

– Italy

– Benelux

– Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market

– Russia

– Poland

– Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA and other of APAC Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market

– India

– Australia & New Zealand

– ASEAN

– Rest of APAC

Japan Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market

China Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market

MEA Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market

– GCC Countries

– Turkey

– South Africa

– North Africa

– Rest of MEA

