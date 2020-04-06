Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of “Disaster Recovery As A Service (DRAAS) Market Trends, Opportunities and Higher Mortality Rates by 2027 ” globally.

In the recent past, digital information has emerged as one of the most valuable asset for any business. Protection of data from various disasters has become crucial practice, as damage of data can result into severe business and financial losses. Enterprises from various industries are investing significantly in different solution to ensure that their data is correct, accurate, and not corrupted. Disaster Recovery as a Service enables business to duplicate its physical or virtual servers through cloud services provided by third-party vendor to evade data losses caused by human or natural failure. Developing own disaster recovery strategy can be expensive, complex, and time-consuming, thus there exist a high demand for disaster recovery as a service solutions. Moreover, to meet the demand and expectation, vendors are introducing active protection and assurance technologies which consist of automated data healing capabilities as a measure against cyber-attacks.

Get Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/13320

Disaster Recovery as a Service Market: Drivers and Restraints

Factors such as increase in adoption of industrial automation and virtualization are thereby driving the market for disaster recovery as a service. In addition to this, cost effectiveness and flexibility offered by disaster recovery as a service solutions, as well as growing trends of managed services of among enterprises is expected to further accelerated demand for disaster recovery as a service during the forecast period. On the other hand, high network bandwidth requirements, as well as lack of compliance and security may act as a restraint for the disaster recovery as a service market.

Disaster Recovery as a Service Market: Segmentation

Disaster recovery as a service market can be segmented on the basis of type of services, cloud type, end users, verticals and regions. On the basis of type of services the disaster recovery as a service market can be segmented into real-time protection, backup, data security, professional services, and others. The disaster recovery as a service market by end user can be segments as SMEs and large enterprises. Whereas, the cloud segment in the disaster recovery as a service market may includeprivate cloud, public cloud and hybrid cloud. On the basis of vertical the market may be classified into retail, healthcare, BFSI, transportation, media and entertainment, government, and others. Regionally, Disaster recovery as a service market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa.

Disaster Recovery as a Service Market: Regional Outlook

Disaster recovery as a service market is dominated by the North America, and Western Europe region. North America has a wide presence of key disaster recovery as a service providers, as well as U.S. is considered as the high adopter of connected technology. Asia Pacific Excl. Japan as well as Japan region is expected to witness a significant growth in the disaster recovery as a service market. High growth of APEJ is attributed to the growing trend of business automation and the increasing number of cyber-attacks, is leading to high investment on disaster recovery as a service solutions by organizations based in the region. Eastern Europe and Latin America is expected to see a significant growth rate in the disaster recovery as a service market.

Disaster recovery as a service Market: Competition Landscape

Among the key players involved in disaster recovery as a service market, companies such as International Business Machines Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Vmware, Inc., Microsoft Corporation and Cisco Systems, Inc., among others are focusing on organic as well as inorganic strategies to strengthen their position in the disaster recovery as a service market. For instance, in October 2016, IBM Corp. acquired Sanovi Technologies Corp. to expand its disaster recovery services for hybrid cloud. On the other hand, in 2014, Microsoft Corporation acquired InMage Systems Inc., aiming at providing disaster recovery solutions along with Azure – a cloud computing platform for enterprises.

Request For TOC @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/13320

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

About Us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact Us

Mr. Nachiket

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

E: [email protected]