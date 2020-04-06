Direct Marketing Services Market Growth and Analysis- Industry Trends, Size, Shares, Forecast to 2024

Analytical Research Cognizance has announced the addition of the “Direct Marketing Services Market” research report by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
This report studies the direct marketing services market, direct marketing is a form of advertising which allows businesses and nonprofit organizations to communicate directly to customers through a variety of media.
Scope of the Report:
Direct marketing services is mainly classified into four types: Direct Mail, Telemarketing, Email marketing, Text (SMS) Marketing, Social media Marketing, Direct Selling, etc. And Direct Mail is the most widely used type which takes up about 30% of the global total in 2016.
The global Direct Marketing Services market is valued at 5220 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 5830 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% between 2019 and 2024.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Direct Marketing Services.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the Direct Marketing Services market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Direct Marketing Services market by product type and applications/end industries.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
Rapp
Epsilon
Wunderman
FCB
Acxiom
Harte-Hanks Direct
OgilvyOne
Merkle
Harland Clarke Corp
MRM//McCann
DigitasLBi
Aimia
SourceLink
BBDO
SapientNitro
Leo Burnett
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Direct mail
Telemarketing
Email marketing
Text (SMS) marketing
Handouts
Social media marketing
Direct selling
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Business to Business
Business to Government
Business to Consumers
Others
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Direct Marketing Services Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Direct Marketing Services Market Competition, by Players
Chapter Four: Global Direct Marketing Services Market Size by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Direct Marketing Services Revenue by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Direct Marketing Services Revenue by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Direct Marketing Services Revenue by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Direct Marketing Services Revenue by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Direct Marketing Services by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Direct Marketing Services Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Direct Marketing Services Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Global Direct Marketing Services Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
