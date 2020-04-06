Direct Marketing Services Market Growth and Analysis- Industry Trends, Size, Shares, Forecast to 2024

Analytical Research Cognizance has announced the addition of the “Direct Marketing Services Market” research report by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

This report studies the direct marketing services market, direct marketing is a form of advertising which allows businesses and nonprofit organizations to communicate directly to customers through a variety of media.

Request a sample of Direct Marketing Services Market report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/281122

Scope of the Report:

Direct marketing services is mainly classified into four types: Direct Mail, Telemarketing, Email marketing, Text (SMS) Marketing, Social media Marketing, Direct Selling, etc. And Direct Mail is the most widely used type which takes up about 30% of the global total in 2016.

The global Direct Marketing Services market is valued at 5220 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 5830 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Direct Marketing Services.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Direct Marketing Services market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Direct Marketing Services market by product type and applications/end industries.

Access this report Direct Marketing Services Market @ http://arcognizance.com/report/global-direct-marketing-services-market-2019-by-company-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2024

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Rapp

Epsilon

Wunderman

FCB

Acxiom

Harte-Hanks Direct

OgilvyOne

Merkle

Harland Clarke Corp

MRM//McCann

DigitasLBi

Aimia

SourceLink

BBDO

SapientNitro

Leo Burnett

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Direct mail

Telemarketing

Email marketing

Text (SMS) marketing

Handouts

Social media marketing

Direct selling

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Business to Business

Business to Government

Business to Consumers

Others

Buy The Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/281122

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Direct Marketing Services Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Direct Marketing Services Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Direct Marketing Services Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Direct Marketing Services Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Direct Marketing Services Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Direct Marketing Services Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Direct Marketing Services Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Direct Marketing Services by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Direct Marketing Services Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Direct Marketing Services Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Direct Marketing Services Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

To Check Discount of Direct Marketing Services Market @ http://www.arcognizance.com/discount/281122