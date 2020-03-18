Direct-Fed Microbials Market is Expected at Around US$ 1760 Million in 2019

The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Direct-Fed Microbials market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Direct-Fed Microbials market. The authors of the report have segmented the global Direct-Fed Microbials Market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Direct-Fed Microbials market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Direct-Fed Microbials market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

In 2017, the global Direct-Fed Microbials market size was 950 million US$ and it is expected to reach 1760 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 8.1% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Direct-Fed Microbials status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Direct-Fed Microbials development in United States, Europe and China.

Direct fed microbials (or probiotics) refer to living organisms and should not be confused with prebiotics, compounds that promote the growth of gut bacteria (e.g., yeast culture, oligosaccharides) but are not living organisms. It is believed that gut bacteria have requirements for specific nutrients that may not be adequately provided by the animal’s diet. Therefore, feeding these nutrients may promote the growth of gut bacteria, thereby improving the microbial profile in the gut.

Asia-Pacific has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Direct-Fed Microbials market, while the North America is the second sales volume market for Direct-Fed Microbials in 2017.

Key Players of the Global Direct-Fed Microbials Market: Asahi Calpis Wellness, JBS United, Adisseo (Novozymes), Koninklijke DSM N.V., Danisco Animal Nutrition (Dupont), Baolai-leelai, Evonik Industries AG, Chr. Hansen, Biomin Holding GmbH, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Lallemand, Kemin Industries, Nutraferma, Novus International, Bentoli, Bio-Vet, Biowish Technologies

In the industry, JBS United profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Asahi Calpis Wellness and Koninklijke DSM N.V. ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 13.04%, 12.51% and 12.10% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Global Direct-Fed Microbials Market: Segmentation by Product: Poultry, Swine, Ruminants, Aquatic Animals, Others

Global Direct-Fed Microbials Market: Segmentation by Application: Poultry, Swine, Ruminants, Aquatic Animals, Others

Global Direct-Fed Microbials Market: Regional Segmentation

The chapter on regional segmentation details the regional aspects of the global Direct-Fed Microbials market. This chapter explains the regulatory framework that is likely to impact the overall market. It highlights the political scenario in the market and the anticipates its influence on the global Direct-Fed Microbials market.

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

