Direct Drive Wind Turbine Market Is Projected To Grow At 11.5% CAGR During 2017 To 2022 | MRFR

Market Research Future (MRFR) forecasts that the global direct drive wind turbine market is expected to grow phenomenally at approximately 11.5% CAGR during forecast period (2017-2022). The rising demand for energy and increasing greenhouse gas emission has raised the significance of renewable energy sources such as wind energy, which will boost the growth of direct drive wind turbine market globally. Factors such as favorable government policies, growing concern for energy conservation and depleting fossil fuel reserves are expected to drive the global direct drive wind turbine market during the forecast period.

The wind being one of the cleanest sources of power generation, is used to generate electricity by wind turbines. Increasing demand for renewable energy across the globe has majorly attributed to the growth of the direct drive wind turbine market. Moreover, depleting fossil fuel reserves, increasing environmental sensitivity, low cost of wind power generation and financial support from governments across the globe all have a knock-on effect on the global market size.

Direct Drive Wind Turbines Industry Segmentation:

The global direct drive wind turbine market is segmented on the basis of capacity, technology and region.

On the basis of capacity, the industry is sub-segmented into less than 1MW, 1MW to 3MW, and more than 3MW.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented on the basis of electrically excited synchronous generator and permanent magnet synchronous generator.

Direct Drive Wind Turbines Regional Market Analysis:

The global direct drive wind turbines market is geographically spread across Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of World.

Globally, Europe has secured the top position and is predicted to retain its position throughout the forecast period due to its impressive streak of renewable energy sources usage. Moreover, the massive contribution from countries such as Spain, United Kingdom (U.K), France and Ireland combined with favorable government regulations has buoyed the market growth in the region.

The growth in Europe market is followed by Asia-Pacific owing to the adoption of gearless wind turbines in the emerging economies such as China and India with growing energy needs in the region. Furthermore, the region observes market growth on account of continuous capacity additions to the existing industry participants.

Key Players:

GE Renewable Energy (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Goldwind Science & Technology Co. Ltd. (China), Leitwind AG (Italy), ENERCON GmbH (Germany), Xiangtan Electric Manufacturing Group (China), Emergya Wind Technologies B.V. (The Netherlands), VENSYS Energy AG (Germany), Windtronics LLC (U.S.) and American Superconductor Corporation (U.S.)

