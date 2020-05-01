Direct Diode Lasers Market: Technological Advancements Expected to Boost Revenue Growth During 2017 – 2022

Direct diode lasers are type of laser devices where the output of laser diodes is directly used for laser material processing application. Since it is direct, the diode laser has high conversion efficiency and a very simple construction. Across the globe, direct diode lasers are gaining motion over the CO2-based traditional cutting systems for different metal processing. This is mainly due to their major advantages such as higher cutting speeds, lower maintenance requirements, improved cutting quality and increased energy efficiency among others.

Global direct diode lasers market has been segmented on the basis of application, end use industry and geography. On the basis of application, global direct diode lasers market has been fragmented into water walls and water tanks, oil/gas industry components, bearing shafts, hard-facing of valve seats, cylinder liners and pins, bearing seats, mining equipment, hydraulic shafts, agricultural and forestry equipment remanufacturing. In 2017, oil /gas industry components, mining equipment and agricultural equipment segments held the major share in direct laser diode market.

Various direct diode laser manufactures are now focusing on the design for operating wavelengths to meet their global demand. In last couple of years, a number of applications direct diode lasers has been increased. This is mainly due their simpler and compact design along with wall-plug efficiency is substantially high with compare with other fiber or CO 2 Laser . Additionally, direct diode lasers have been developed and commercialized for various laser welding, mainly for conduction welding of comparatively thin metal sheets. The direct diode lasers market is predicted to witness a steady growth during the forecast year from 2018 to 2026.

Owing to high processing speed and better Precision heating control capability which is predicted to boost the direct diode lasers market growth in the coming years. In terms of end use industry, global direct diode lasers market has been segmented into oil and gas, mining, manufacturing, agriculture, aerospace and defense, others. Major application for direct diode laser is stand-off laser material processing industry. In addition, direct diode laser allows for increased optical intensities on work pieces.