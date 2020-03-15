Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (Afci) Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

An Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) is a circuit breaker that breaks the circuit when it detects an electric arc in the circuit it protects to prevent electrical fires. An AFCI selectively distinguishes between a harmless arc (incidental to normal operation of switches, plugs, and brushed motors), and a potentially dangerous arc (that can occur, for example, in a lamp cord which has a broken conductor).

North America has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) in 2017. The main driver of North America is that National Electrical Code® 2011 Edition (2011 NEC) sets new requirements for photovoltaic (PV) systems installed on or penetrating a building. These requirements apply to newly installed PV systems with a maximum voltage of 80 volts or greater. Such PV systems must be equipped with direct current (DC) arc-fault circuit protection.

Nowadays, there are two mainly types of Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI), including Max. string voltage <1000VDC and Max. string voltage ?1000VDC is the main type for Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI), and the Max. string voltage ?1000VDC reached a sales volume of approximately 416.42 K Unit in 2017, with 80.88% of global sales volume.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3005308

According to this study, over the next five years the Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) market will register a 17.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 220 million by 2024, from US$ 100 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) business, shared in Chapter 3.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Eaton

Siemens

ABB

SolarBOS

Santon

Fonrich

…

This study considers the Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Max. string voltage <1000VDC

Max. string voltage ?1000VDC

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Solar Photovoltaics

Commercial and Industrial

Others

Enquire About [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/3005319

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (Afci) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (Afci) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (Afci) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (Afci) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (Afci) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +9120641 01019

Email id: [email protected]