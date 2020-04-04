Direct Attach Cable Market 2019 | Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

DAC cables, or “Direct Attach Cables”, are a form of shielded high speed cable with SFP connectors on either end. They can be used to connect switches to routers and/or servers.

The increasing demand for next-generation high speed pluggable-products is boosting the growth of the market over the forecast period. However, the high costs associated with the set-up of optical cable networks, as well as the expensive raw materials used in the manufacture of optical cables, for instance, silica and plastic, are additional factors that hinder the growth of the market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Direct Attach Cable market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Direct Attach Cable business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Direct Attach Cable market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Arista Networks, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Cleveland Cable Company

Hitachi, Ltd.

Juniper Networks

Methode Electronics

Molex, LLC

Nexans

Panduit

ProLabs Ltd

Solid Optics

The Siemon Company

3M

Avago Technologies Ltd

Emcore Corporation

FCI Electronics

Finisar Corporation

Shenzhen Gigalight Technology Co., Ltd

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd

TE Connectivity Ltd.

This study considers the Direct Attach Cable value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Direct Attach Copper Cables

Active Optical Cables

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Networking

Telecommunications

Data Storage

High-Performance Computing (HPC) Centers

Others

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Direct Attach Cable market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Direct Attach Cable market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Direct Attach Cable players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Direct Attach Cable with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Direct Attach Cable submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

