Dioctyl Terephthalate (DOTP) Market Size, Share, Development by 2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Dioctyl Terephthalate (DOTP) market will register a 6.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2120.4 million by 2024, from US$ 1668.7 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Dioctyl Terephthalate (DOTP) business, shared in Chapter 3.

https://www.lpinformationdata.com/reports/151640/global-dioctyl-terephthalate-dotp-market

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Dioctyl Terephthalate (DOTP) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Dioctyl Terephthalate (DOTP) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

BASF

Bluesail Chemical Group

Aekyung Petrochemical

LG Chemical

Eastman

Oxea

Nan Ya Plastics

Hanwha

UPC Group

Meltem Kimya

Ningbo Kai Cheng

Zhejiang Weibo Chemical

Lingchuang Chemical

Jiangsu Lemon Chemical & Technology

Shandong Qilu Plasticizers

Hongxin Chemical

Grupa Azoty

Anhui Litian

Xiongye Chemical

Xingfeng Plastic

Market Segment by Type, covers

Content 99%

Content 98%

Content 96%

Content 99.5%

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive

Flexible PVC

Flooring/Interior surfaces

Gaskets/Hoses/Tubing

Latex sealants

Pressure Sensitive Adhesives

Wire/Cable

Others

