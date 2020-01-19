DIN Rail Terminal Blocks MARKET 2019 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the DIN Rail Terminal Blocks market will register a 3.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2300 million by 2024, from US$ 1900 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in DIN Rail Terminal Blocks business, shared in Chapter 3.

DIN Rail Terminal Blocks is an electronic device, convenient for connecting wires, it is a seal in insulating plastic inside the metal sheet, and both ends of the wire can be inserted into the hole, with screw for tightening or loosening.

From 2012 to 2017, Global DIN Rail Terminal Blocks market has enjoyed a visible growth due to the economic development. Electricity, the end market more than 40% percent of all domestic DIN rail terminal blocks, was the key driver in terminal blocks’ fast growth.

The DIN Rail Terminal Blocks can be divided into Screw Type, Spring-cage Type, Push-in Type and Others; Screw Type occupies largest market share which is 52.6% market share in 2016; Spring-cage type occupies about 24.39% market share.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

WAGO

Phoenix Contact

Weidmuller

ABB

Amphenol (FCI)

Omron

Wieland Electric

Dinkle

Reliance

UPUN

Yaowa

CHNT

Gonqi

SUPU

Sailing-on

Leipole

CNNT

This study considers the DIN Rail Terminal Blocks value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Screw Type

Spring-cage Type

Push-in Type

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Electricity

Mechanical Equipment

Rail Transmit

Other

Table of Contents:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global DIN Rail Terminal Blocks by Players

4 DIN Rail Terminal Blocks by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

…Continued

