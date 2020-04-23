Dimer Acid Market to Observe Strong Development by 2025

‘Dimer Acid Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012 – 2016 and Forecast 2017 – 2025’ is a report based on a robust research methodology that has helped us in delivering yet another comprehensive publication that deciphers this niche market. In this report, historical data, primary responses and public domain data has been thoroughly analyzed to infer the market size. Revenue of companies operating in the dimer acid market has been benchmarked to ascertain the market size for the base year. Macroeconomic indicators such as GDP and industry growth have been considered to forecast the market size over the forecast period. The historical growth trend of end-use industries, market participants’ performance, as well as the present macro-economic outlook has been taken into consideration for estimating the overall market trend forecast. This data is then validated using the triangulation method and is extensively scrutinized using advanced tools to garner quantitative and qualitative insights into the global dimer acid market.

Market Segmentation

Product Type

Standard

Distilled

Distilled & Hydrogenated

Application

Reactive Polyamides

Non-Reactive Polyamides

Oil Field Chemicals

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Introduction to the report

Dimer acids, often referred to as dimerized fatty acids, are a class of dicarboxylic acids that are synthesized by clay catalyzed oligomerization of unsaturated fatty acids. The fatty acids involved in reaction are obtained from natural sources such as tall oil, soybean oil and rapeseed oil among others. Dimer acids are used in the production of non-reactive polyamides used in hot melt adhesives and flexographic printing inks among other applications. Dimer acids enhance the level of corrosion resistance, hydrophobicity and heat & light stability of the final product. Also, use of dimer acid results in a final product with a relatively lower Tg (glass transition temperature). When used in printing inks, dimer acids tend to provide relatively higher gloss and enhanced substrate adherence to the inks.

Report Inclusions

This report is divided into four parts.