Dimer Acid Market Set to Witness an Uptick during 2017 to 2026

‘Dimer Acid Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012 – 2016 and Forecast 2017 – 2025’ is a report based on a robust research methodology that has helped us in delivering yet another comprehensive publication that deciphers this niche market. In this report, historical data, primary responses and public domain data has been thoroughly analyzed to infer the market size. Revenue of companies operating in the dimer acid market has been benchmarked to ascertain the market size for the base year. Macroeconomic indicators such as GDP and industry growth have been considered to forecast the market size over the forecast period. The historical growth trend of end-use industries, market participants’ performance, as well as the present macro-economic outlook has been taken into consideration for estimating the overall market trend forecast. This data is then validated using the triangulation method and is extensively scrutinized using advanced tools to garner quantitative and qualitative insights into the global dimer acid market.

Market Segmentation

Product Type

Standard

Distilled

Distilled & Hydrogenated

Application

Reactive Polyamides

Non-Reactive Polyamides

Oil Field Chemicals

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Introduction to the report

Dimer acids, often referred to as dimerized fatty acids, are a class of dicarboxylic acids that are synthesized by clay catalyzed oligomerization of unsaturated fatty acids. The fatty acids involved in reaction are obtained from natural sources such as tall oil, soybean oil and rapeseed oil among others. Dimer acids are used in the production of non-reactive polyamides used in hot melt adhesives and flexographic printing inks among other applications. Dimer acids enhance the level of corrosion resistance, hydrophobicity and heat & light stability of the final product. Also, use of dimer acid results in a final product with a relatively lower Tg (glass transition temperature). When used in printing inks, dimer acids tend to provide relatively higher gloss and enhanced substrate adherence to the inks.

Report Inclusions

This report is divided into four parts.

Introduction : In the introduction, the pertinent market numbers pertaining to the global dimer acid market are given along with the CAGR for the forecast period 2017-2025. The introduction also contains an executive summary through which the report audiences can have a cursory glance into this vast market. The introduction also contains a detailed explanation of the forecast factors and their weightage that has a direct bearing on the dimer acid market. The introduction also contains a subsection that gives detailed definitions of the different kinds of dimer acids based on their applications. There is also a subsection devoted to the explanation of the macroeconomic factors influencing the dimer acid market. In addition, an overview of the parent market, in this case the oleochemicals market is also given. The process overview of dimer acid formulation is also highlighted in the introduction. Global dimer acid market value chain analysis is discussed in the introduction along with the supply-demand scenario for the year 2016.

Global market analysis and forecast: The next section of the report presents the global dimer acid market analysis and forecast by product type, by application and by region. This section gives out important market metrics such as the BPS analysis, year-on-year growth rates, absolute dollar opportunity and market attractiveness analysis of the global dimer acid market.

Regional market analysis and forecast : This section focuses on the regional dimer acid market analysis and forecast. An important subsection highlights the regional market dynamics of the dimer acid market and lists the drivers, restraints and trends applicable across different regions in the dimer acid market and discusses in detail the factors encouraging the growth of this market as well as the factors hampering the growth of this market. The various trends governing the global dimer acid market – both long term and short term – are also discussed in this part of the report.

Competitive landscape: The last section of the report presents the competitive landscape of the global dimer acid market. This part provides information on the leading companies in the global dimer acid market. The competition landscape gives a dashboard view of the key companies operating in the global dimer acid market along with their important information and broad strategy adopted to stay as leaders in the global dimer acid market. Each of the leading companies is also profiled individually and important information about the company such as company details, company description, product portfolio along with key developments concerning the company and strategic analysis is presented.

