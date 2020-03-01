Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics- Pipeline Analysis 2018

Dilated cardiomyopathy is a type of cardiovascular disease, that is characterized by left systolic dysfunction and ventricular enlargement. This condition is found to be associated with cardiac arrhythmias, congestive heart failure, and thromboembolic disease.

Some of the symptoms associated with dilated cardiomyopathy are leg edema, shortness of breath, fainting, weight gain, palpitation, dizziness, and blood clots in the dilated left ventricle.

The main risk factors for the occurrence of this disease are metabolic syndrome, chronic alcoholic use, thyroid disease, and viral infection of the heart. Array BioPharma Inc. is in the process of developing ARRY-797 as a selective p38 mitogen-activated protein kinase inhibitor for the treatment of dilated cardiomyopathy.

Besides, MyoKardia Inc. is also in the process of developing MYK-491 as a cardiac myosin stimulant for the treatment of dilated cardiomyopathy. Some of the companies involved in dilated cardiomyopathy pipeline are Kasiak Research Pvt. Ltd., and Prometic Life Sciences Inc. among others.

