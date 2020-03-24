Diisopropanolamine (DIPA) Market is primarily driven by the high usage of DIPA in Agriculture, Pharmaceutical, & Plastic Industries

Diisopropanolamine (DIPA) is an amino alcohol that belongs to the group of alcohol amines. It is a colorless liquid at above 44 0C or white to yellow crystalline solid at room temperature, with odor of ammonia. It is soluble in water. DIPA is a versatile chemical, which is used as an emulsifying agent for polishes, textiles, leathers, insecticides, oils, and paints. It can neutralize pH, act as a buffer (stabilize pH), or add basicity (alkalinity) to a solution. Major applications include personal care products, metalworking products, and natural gas purification.

Based on grade, the DIPA market can be segmented into commercial grade, specialized grade, and low freeze grade. In terms of application, the DIPA market can be classified into gas purification, personal care & cosmetics, metal working fluids, pest control chemicals, manufacturing basic chemicals, and others. DIPA is currently available as a laboratory chemical and is not sold as a direct product; however, small amounts are being formulated into several personal care and metal fluid products.

DIPOA manufactured by BASF is used as a corrosion inhibitor in the metal processing industry. DIPA is also employed in coatings as a cross-linking agent. DOW DIPA is a trademark for diisopropanolamine, which is manufactured by the Dow Chemical Company.

Diisopropanolamine (DIPA) Market: Market Dynamics

Among applications, pest control chemicals extensively used in the agrochemical industry accounted for a significant share of the DIPA market in 2017, due to the extensive usage of DIPA as an intermediate chemical in the manufacture of pest control chemicals such as herbicides, insecticides, sprout inhibitors, fungicides, biocides, and others. However, the toxicity of DIPA and regulations imposed by the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) are likely to hamper the market. Furthermore, longer exposer to DIPA vapors can irritate eyes and mucous membranes. It is also corrosive to metals and tissues. Long-term inhalation of low concentration or short-term inhalation of high concentration of DIPA can result in adverse health effects.

Based on region, the global Diisopropanolamine (DIPA) Market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In terms of consumption, Asia Pacific held major share of the global Diisopropanolamine (DIPA) Market in 2017. This trend is likely to continue during the forecast period. The Diisopropanolamine (DIPA) Market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period. This is due to the rapid expansion in the agrochemical industry in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea. China and India are expected to account for prominent share of the Diisopropanolamine (DIPA) Market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. North America and Europe are anticipated to follow Asia Pacific. In North America, the Diisopropanolamine (DIPA) Market is primarily driven by the high usage of DIPA in agriculture, pharmaceutical, and plastic industries. The Diisopropanolamine (DIPA) Market in Europe is fuelled by high demand for DIPA in agricultural and pharmaceutical industries. The Diisopropanolamine (DIPA) Market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period owing to the growth in various applications such as fungicides and biocides.

Large number of companies operate in the global Diisopropanolamine (DIPA) Market Several regional and local traders, distributors, and importers supply DIPA to end-users. Prominent companies operating in the global DIPA market are Dow Chemical Company, LANXESS, BASF SE, ANGUS Chemical Company, and Hongbaoli Group.