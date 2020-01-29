Digital X-ray Market 2019: Insights By Danaher Corporation, Canon, Fujifilm, GE Healthcare, Hitachi Medical, Hologic, Inc., Carestream, Sirona Dental Systems, Planmeca, Agfa Healthcare, Philips, Shimadzu, Siemens, Toshiba And others

Key players on the Digital X-ray market are making moves for all industries such as product launches, joint ventures, developments, merges and accusations that affect the market and Healthcare IT Industry as a whole and also affect sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values. The Market Research Report is a resource that provides current and upcoming technical and financial details to the industry up to 2025. Data and information from the Digital X-ray industry are collected from reliable sources such as websites, annual company reports, newspapers, and others, and they have been checked and validated by market experts. The report also identifies and analyzes emerging trends and major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Digital X-ray Market. This report focuses on Digital X-ray global, regional and business volume and value. The new strategic plan and suggestions that will help both old and new market players to maintain competitiveness will also be discussed.

Competitors/players:

Canon, Fujifilm Medical Systems, GE Healthcare, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Hologic Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Shimadzu Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Danaher, Carestream Health, Sirona Dental Systems, Inc, Planmeca, Varex Imaging Corporation, Agfa Healthcare And others.

Market Analysis:

Global Digital X-ray Market is expected to reach USD 17.5 Billion by 2025, from USD 7.6 Billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Drivers and Restraints:

Reduced diagnosis time and improved cost saving.

Increase in geriatric population.

Increased in the funds raised by government

Dental problem numbers raised

Growing medical tourism is one of the opportunity for digital- X rays

Advancement in technology of digital x-ray.

Competitive Analysis: Global Digital X-ray Market

The global digital X-ray market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of digital X-ray market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Segmentation: Global Digital X-Ray Market

The global digital X-ray market is segmented into product,

type, application, end users geography

Based on product the global digital X-ray market is segmented into

digital x-ray , analog x-ray

Based on type the global digital X-ray market is segmented into

extraoral x-ray, intraoral x-ray and hybrid x-ray,

Extraoral X-Ray is further segmented into

panoramic/cephalometric systems and cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT) systems

Intraoral x-ray is further sub segmented into

digital sensors , photostimulable phosphor (PSP) systems.

Based on the application the global digital X-ray market is segmented into

diagnostic, therapeutic, cosmetic , forensic

Based on the end-users global digital X-ray market is segmented into

dental hospitals & clinics, forensic laboratories , research laboratories.

Based on geography the global digital X-ray market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely

North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa.

Know More Business Opportunities In Global Digital X-ray Market.

