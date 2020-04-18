Digital Wound Measurement Devices Market Set to Reach US$ 2,479.4 Thousand by 2025- FMI Study

Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers key insights on the global digital wound measurement devices market in its upcoming outlook titled, “Digital Wound Measurement Devices Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2015 – 2025”. In terms of value, the global digital wound measurement devices market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period due to various factors, about which, FMI’s report offers vital and detailed insights.

The market is segmented on the basis of wound type, end user and region. On the basis of wound type, the market has been segmented into diabetic ulcer, chronic wounds, burns, incisional wounds and traumatic wounds. The diabetic ulcer segment is estimated to account for 43.1% share of the global digital wound measurement devices market by end of 2015, and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.0% in terms of value during the forecast period (2015–2025). In terms of revenue, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), North America and parts of Western Europe are estimated to be major contributors to the diabetic ulcer segment by the end of 2015. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and growing ageing population are projected to further fuel market growth during the forecast period. The burns segment is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.5% in terms of value during the forecast period.

Growth of the global digital wound measurement devices market is primarily driven by increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, growth in geriatric population and product innovation. The trends which are driving the growth of this market are like, players in this market are continuously developing and introducing newer and advanced medical devices and products through technological innovation, to cater to steadily increasing shift from traditional wound measurement devices to newer and more advanced options.

Other trends driving market growth include extensive research and development by key players in the market, manufacturers eyeing intravenous digital wound measurement devices market share and expansion of healthcare sector in Asia Pacific due to growing investments by major players. Moreover, players in the market are continuously developing and introducing new and advanced medical devices and products through technological innovation to cater to steadily increasing shift from traditional wound measurement devices to advanced options. This in turn, is expected to bolster digital wound measurement devices market growth during the forecast period.

This report assesses trends driving each segment and offers analysis and insights about the potential of digital wound measurement devices market in specific regions. North America is estimated to dominate the digital wound measurement devices market with 43.7% share by the end of 2015. Western Europe and APEJ are collectively expected to account for over 45.4% of the total digital wound measurement devices market share, in terms of value by end of 2015. The APEJ market is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period,followed by Eastern Europe. North America is expected to dominate the digital wound measurement devices market with 45.5% market share by end of 2025. Chronic wound type segment is expected to account for US$ 513.1 thousand by end of 2025.

Key players in the global digital wound measurement devices market covered in the report, namely, ARANZ Medical and Wound Zoom Inc. focus on making substantial investments in research and development activities to enhance the digital wound measurement devices quality,minimiseside effects and maximize efficacy, in order to gain competitive advantage and create high entry barriers for new players attempting to enter the digital wound measurement devices market.