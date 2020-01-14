Digital Wealth Management Market – Increasing Demand For Fast And Convenient Way To Do Transaction Especially In Transport Sector

The growing need for the management of assets such as equity, fixed income, real estate, commodities, and international investments is the key factor boosting the deployment and adoption of digital wealth management solutions across the globe. The U.S. Department of Commerce states that in 2015, U.S. asset managers held over US$51 trillion worth of long-term conventional assets under management, which amounted to slightly over 47.0% of the global funds that year.

Key growth factors for the global digital wealth management market include increasing demand for fast and convenient way to do transaction especially in transport sector (such as pharmacies, public transport, and gas stations where quick transactions are preferred) and retail sector has helped in enhancing the counter sales process thereby increasing the number of digital transactions. Significant demand for global digital wealth management is also anticipated from associated industries including, hospitality, media & entertainment and healthcare which is expected to drive the market growth.

Rapid growth in disposable income among the masses can be considered as another major factor propelling the global digital wealth management market. The growth of mobile applications in the recent past is viewed as a trend in the global digital wealth management market. The increasing amount of wealth generated and managed by organizations can be analyzed to track and scrutinize performance at all levels of the enterprise. Additionally, the ease in accessibility offered through cloud-based systems are also fuelling market growth of the global digital wealth management market. Further, the growing competition among the information and technology companies, which makes the global digital wealth management market highly competitive could be considered as some of the major restraints to the growth of the global digital wealth management market. Such challenges are obstructing the growth for the global digital wealth management market. Also, the concerns related to security, especially the threats arising due to cyber-attacks are expected to hamper the market growth in the coming years. Nevertheless, customization in multi-channel digital wealth management platforms is expected to present potential growth opportunities during the forecast period.

