Digital Twin Technology Market 2019 Top Manufactures Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Digital Twin is a near-real-time digital image about the historical and current behavior of a physical object or process that helps optimize business performance.

Scope of the Report:

Digital Twin is first used for Aerospace & Defense, but it can be used for Automotive & Transportation, Machine Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, and Other industry. Machine Manufacturing took up about 38.5% of the global total in 2017.

China, Japan, India and S. Korea, etc. are now the key developing market of Digital Twin in the future while they are all just at the beginning of digital twin technology. There are few vendors to have digital twin technology, and the Chinese market is still much smaller than the USA. Chinese AVIC have signed an agreement with French Dassault Systèmes to develop the digital twin in Jun. 2017.

The global Digital Twin Technology market is valued at 1880 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 8480 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 35.1% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Digital Twin Technology.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Digital Twin Technology market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Digital Twin Technology market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

General Electric

PTC

Siemens

Dassault Systèmes

IBM Corporation

ANSYS

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Parts Twin

Product Twin

Process Twin

System Twin

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive & Transportation

Machine Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Others

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Digital Twin Technology Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Digital Twin Technology Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Digital Twin Technology Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Digital Twin Technology Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Digital Twin Technology Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Digital Twin Technology Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Digital Twin Technology Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Digital Twin Technology by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Digital Twin Technology Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Digital Twin Technology Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Digital Twin Technology Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

