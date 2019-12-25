Digital Transformation Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2024

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Digital Transformation Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

The Digital Transformation market size will reach about 600581 million USD in 2025 from 255993 million USD in 2018 all around the world, with the CAGR of 12.96%.

According to this study, over the next five years the Digital Transformation market will register a 13.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 468.5 million by 2024, from US$ 282.9 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Digital Transformation business, shared in Chapter 3.

Click to view the full report TOC, figure and tables:

https://www.lpinformationdata.com/reports/68042/global-digital-transformation-market-status-outlook

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Digital Transformation market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Digital Transformation value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

IBM

Capgemini Group

Oracle

Microsoft

Cisco

Google

Hewlett Packard

SAP SE

Adobe Systems

Dell

Huawei

Kelltontech Solutions

Hitachi

Fujitsu

Alibaba

Accenture

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cloud Based

AI

IoT

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

Retail

Others

For More Information On This Report, Please Visit @

https://www.lpinformationdata.com/reports/68042/global-digital-transformation-market-status-outlook

Related Information:

North America Digital Transformation Market Growth 2019-2024

United States Digital Transformation Market Growth 2019-2024

Asia-Pacific Digital Transformation Market Growth 2019-2024

Europe Digital Transformation Market Growth 2019-2024

EMEA Digital Transformation Market Growth 2019-2024

Global Digital Transformation Market Growth 2019-2024

China Digital Transformation Market Growth 2019-2024

Customization Service of the Report :

LP INFORMATION provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

About Us:

LP INFORMATION (LPI) is a professional market report publisher based in America, providing high quality market research reports with competitive prices to help decision makers make informed decisions and take strategic actions to achieve excellent outcomes.We have an extensive library of reports on hundreds of technologies.Search for a specific term, or click on an industry to browse our reports by subject. Narrow down your results using our filters or sort by what’s important to you, such as publication date, price, or name.

Contact US

LP INFORMATION

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: 001-626-346-3938 (US) 00852-58080956 (HK) 0086 15521064060 (CN)

Add: 17890 Castleton St. Suite 162 City of Industry, CA 91748 US