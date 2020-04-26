Digital Transformation Market Outlook, Industry Size With Microsoft, IBM, Apple, Dell EMC, Google, SAP, Adobe And Other

Global digital transformation market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 299.30 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1223.97 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 19.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing adoption of cloud platform is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Market Definition: Global Digital Transformation Market

Digital transformation is the use of digital technology in different areas of business to solve problems. It also changes a way, that how a business operate and deliver values to the customers. It also helps the organization to compete better in the market by making changes as per the new technologies. Digital transformation helps the company to reach to the large masses easily.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for mobile phones is driving the market.

Growth in usage of IoT based products and solutions in businesses and various organisations

Market Restraints:

Increasing privacy and security concern among population is restraining market.

Lack of skilled and trained professionals.

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, Oracle announced the launch of their new customer innovation centre which is mainly focused on digital transformation for the public sector in Brazil. This mainly focuses on transport, security and health and involves technologies including artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) and blockchain. The main aim of the company is to promote this idea in all the sectors of government.

In December 2018, Australia has published a Digital Transformation Strategy whose main motive is to create a digital identity system for users so that they can easily access all the government services digitally by 2025. Eligibility for different services and payments reminders can be easily known through this new service.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the digital transformation market are Cognizant, Dell Inc., Microsoft, Adobe, Accenture, Capgemini, IBM Corporation, Oracle, Google, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Broadcom., EMC Corporation., PwC, Deloitte, COGNEX CORPORATION, SAP SE, Deloitte, Siemens, PwC, COGNEX CORPORATION.

Competitive Analysis

Global digital transformation market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of digital transformation market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Segmentation: Global Digital Transformation Market

By Component Solution



Cloud Computing Big Data & Analytics Mobility Disruptive Technology



Internet of Things (IoT)

Blockchain Technology

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Social Media



Services Professional Services System Integration

By Deployment Type On-Premise Cloud

By End User Small & Medium Businesses (SMBS) Enterprises

By Vertical Banking Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI) Healthcare Telecommunication & IT Automotive Education Retail & Consumer Goods Media & Entertainment Manufacturing Government Others

By Services Training Maintenance Consulting

By Technology Industrial Robotics Internet of Things 3d Printing/Additive Manufacturing Advanced Human Machine Interface (HMI) Big Data and Analytics Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence Cybersecurity Others

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



