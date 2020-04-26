IT

Digital Transformation Market Outlook, Industry Size With Microsoft, IBM, Apple, Dell EMC, Google, SAP, Adobe And Other

April 26, 2020
4 Min Read
Digital Transformation Market
Press Release
All statistical and numerical data is interpreted with the use of established and advanced tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This digital transformation report recognizes and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market. Additionally, businesses can be acquainted with the extent of the marketing problems, reasons for failure of particular product already in the market, and prospective market for a new product to be launched.

Global digital transformation market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 299.30 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1223.97 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 19.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing adoption of cloud platform is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Market Definition: Global Digital Transformation Market

Digital transformation is the use of digital technology in different areas of business to solve problems. It also changes a way, that how a business operate and deliver values to the customers. It also helps the organization to compete better in the market by making changes as per the new technologies. Digital transformation helps the company to reach to the large masses easily.

Get Free Sample of Market Information: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-digital-transformation-market  

Market Drivers:

  • Increasing demand for mobile phones is driving the market.
  • Growth in usage of IoT based products and solutions in businesses and various organisations

Market Restraints:

  • Increasing privacy and security concern among population is restraining market.
  • Lack of skilled and trained professionals.

 Key Developments in the Market:

  • In November 2018, Oracle announced the launch of their new customer innovation centre which is mainly focused on digital transformation for the public sector in Brazil. This mainly focuses on transport, security and health and involves technologies including artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) and blockchain. The main aim of the company is to promote this idea in all the sectors of government.
  • In December 2018, Australia has published a Digital Transformation Strategy whose main motive is to create a digital identity system for users so that they can easily access all the government services digitally by 2025. Eligibility for different services and payments reminders can be easily known through this new service.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the digital transformation market are Cognizant, Dell Inc., Microsoft, Adobe, Accenture, Capgemini, IBM Corporation, Oracle, Google, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Broadcom., EMC Corporation., PwC, Deloitte, COGNEX CORPORATION, SAP SE, Deloitte,  Siemens, PwC, COGNEX CORPORATION.

 Get TOC of Full Report: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-digital-transformation-market

Competitive Analysis

Global digital transformation market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of digital transformation market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

 Segmentation: Global Digital Transformation Market

  • By Component
    • Solution
    • Cloud Computing
    • Big Data & Analytics
    • Mobility
    • Disruptive Technology
  • Internet of Things (IoT)
  • Blockchain Technology
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
    • Social Media
  • Services
    • Professional Services
    • System Integration
  • By Deployment Type
    • On-Premise
    • Cloud
  • By End User
    • Small & Medium Businesses (SMBS)
    • Enterprises
  • By Vertical
    • Banking Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)
    • Healthcare
    • Telecommunication & IT
    • Automotive
    • Education
    • Retail & Consumer Goods
    • Media & Entertainment
    • Manufacturing
    • Government
    • Others
  • By Services
    • Training
    • Maintenance
    • Consulting
  • By Technology
    • Industrial Robotics
    • Internet of Things
    • 3d Printing/Additive Manufacturing
    • Advanced Human Machine Interface (HMI)
    • Big Data and Analytics
    • Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence
    • Cybersecurity
    • Others
  • By Geography
  • North America
    • US
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • South America
    • Brazil
    • Argentina
    • Rest of South America
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • France
    • United Kingdom
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • Russia
    • Turkey
    • Belgium
    • Netherlands
    • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
    • Japan
    • China
    • South Korea
    • India
    • Australia
    • Singapore
    • Malaysia
    • Indonesia
    • Thailand
    • Philippines
    • Rest of Asia-Pacific
  • Middle East and Africa
    • South Africa
    • Egypt
    • Saudi Arabia
    • United Arab Emirates
    • Israel
    • Rest of Middle East and Africa

Want Full Report? Enquire Here: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-digital-transformation-market

 

About Us

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. For Customization or Getting Discount on Report by emailing [email protected] . We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Media Contact
Company Name: Data Bridge Market Research Private Limited
Contact Person: Sopan Gedam
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1-888-387-2818

Tags