Digital Tire Inflator Market: Insights On Crucial Growth Challenges 2018 – 2026

Tire inflators are designed to inflate tires. They have more specialized function than air compressors. Tire inflators are portable and come with additional features such as emergency signals, flashlights, or USB ports. Digital tire inflators have digital displays installed in them. These inflators are lighter and smaller than air compressors. When used with combination units, digital tire inflators can be utilized to fill a flat tire; jumpstart any car battery; or charge any phone.

The digital tire inflator makes automatic adjustment to preset value after the desired tire pressure is attained. These inflators have a durable LCD digital display protected by a large full body, which contains a rubber shock boot. Digital tire inflators are also capable of providing accuracy of +/- 1% full scale for inflate or deflate control. A simple deflate or inflate control facilitates precise inflation control by the user.

The ability of digital tire inflators programmed for various units such as BAR, PSI, KPA and KGF and along with clear and easy to read digital display is expected to enhance the inflator demand during the forecast period. Furthermore, various benefits associated with digital tire inflators such as long battery life, low battery-warning light, and high inflation and deflation rates are anticipated to positively impact the digital tire inflator market in the next few years. Increasing awareness about advantages of digital tire inflators is projected to result in substantial increase in the demand of these inflators during the forecast period.

Growing production and sales of automobiles are also projected to influence the market positively in the near future. Additionally, rising demand for personal and other types of vehicles is anticipated to create growth prospects for tire manufacturers for comprehending production efficiencies and safety of automobiles. Also, growing concerns about driver safety are expected to encourage manufacturers for making improvements in various factors including traction of wear and tear resistance of tires. These factors are expected to fuel the digital tire inflator market from 2018 to 2026.

Growing trend of maintaining the fuel efficiency of automobiles has also influenced the consumers toward effectiveness and inflation pressure of tires, which is indirectly boosting the digital tire inflator market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), over 20 to 50 million people suffer non-fatal or minor injuries and around 1.25 million people die due to road accidents worldwide every year. Therefore, various standards and regulations are being formulated for making manufacturers and consumers focus on tire performance parameters such as inflation and traction. Furthermore, several tire-related regulations imposed by governments are augmenting the use of tire inflators, driving the digital tire inflator market.

The global digital tire inflator market can be segmented based on product, application, and region. Based on product, the digital tire inflator market can be segregated into 12V type, 120V type, and rechargeable type. Based on application, the digital tire inflator market can be categorized into households, automotive repair stores, and automotive manufacturers. Based on region, the global digital tire inflator market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Increasing demand for automobiles is expected to drive the tire industry in Europe, which would boost the digital tire inflator market in the region during the forecast period.

Prominent players operating in the global digital tire inflator market are TELEFLOW, Tire Pressure Control International, Craftsman, Hendrickson, Dana Limited, Pressure Guard, STEMCO, PSI, Nexter Group, PTG, Aperia Technologies, MasterFlow, Eastwood Digital, STC, Husky, Campbell Hausfeld, Eastern Machinery, VIAIR, and Wagan.