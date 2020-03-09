Digital Still Camera Market Size Will Reach US$ 6160 Million by 2024

Digital still cameras can store images on a variety of different media types, such as SmartMedia, CompactFlash, and Sony’s MemoryStick. Some cameras even burn images to CD on the fly, or utilize small hard drives to store images.

North America was the second largest production market with a production value market share of 21.85% in 2012 and 20.97% in 2017. The Japan ranked the first largest market with the market share of 35.40%% in 2016.

North America was the largest consumption market with a consumption value market share of 32.08% in 2012 and 32.31%% in 2017. The Europe ranked the second consumption value market with the market share of 23.90% in 2016.

Digital Still Camera companies are mainly from Japan, the top three companies are Canon, Nikon, Sony, Pentax, Olympus, Fujifilm, Casio, Panasonic, Samsung, etc. Canon is the biggest manufacturer in the world. In 2016, Canon occupied about 20.67% of the global revenue market.

Although sales of Digital Still Camera brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who has not technical advantage and downstream support do not enter into the Digital Still Camera field. As large demand of high-end products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of high-end. What is more, the company in this industry should pay attention to their R&D, innovation and services, then they may get the competition advantage, and get a bigger market share.

According to this study, over the next five years the Digital Still Camera market will register a -0.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 6160 million by 2024, from US$ 6440 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Digital Still Camera business, shared in Chapter 3.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Canon

Nikon

Sony

Pentax

Olympus

Fujifilm

Casio

Panasonic

Samsung

Others

This study considers the Digital Still Camera value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Built-in Lens Cameras (Point-and-Shoot)

Interchangeable Lens Cameras (DSLR and MILC)

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Amateur

Professional

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Digital Still Camera consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Digital Still Camera market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Digital Still Camera manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Digital Still Camera with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Digital Still Camera submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

